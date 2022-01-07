You may not know his name, but if you’ve ever seen him perform you’ll certainly never forget him.
The multi-talented, award-winning, Wisconsin-born Kyle Taylor Parker has made himself unforgettable in such productions as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the revival of “Smokey Joe’s Cafe,” the world premiere of “My Very Own British Invasion,” and so many more.
And who can ever forget him as Lola in “Kinky Boots.” Originally cast as an Angel in the Broadway production, Parker went on to headline the First National Tour of the show in the lead role, and later became the first actor to replace Billy Porter as the star on Broadway.
As an actor, Parker has spent a lot of time on the stage. And as a singer, he’s also spent a lot of his time recording. In fact, his latest release is titled “Broadway Soul.” And he’s hoping there’ll be more to come.
He admits to loving both those pursuits, “but for different reasons. By recording people get to hear, and hopefully enjoy, your voice. And I love making music. But on the stage it’s all about that immediate reaction you get from the audience, and it’s really where I feel most at home.”
And lucky for us, Parker is making his “home” here in Philly, appearing in “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” running through Jan. 16 at The Kimmel Cultural Campus’ Academy of Music. Featured in the production is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international hit, “Oh, Pretty Woman.”
In the show, based on one of Hollywood’s romantic comedies, Parker plays Happy Man/Mr. Thompson.
“I’m sort of the show’s narrator,” he explains, “and I also play a number of other characters – from a street peddler to a conductor at the Metropolitan Opera. I think the main message in that is that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, and that people can be anything they want if they just put their mind to it.”
Adding to that theory, Parker is also the first African-American to ever play this role. “That fact was not lost on me. And I look at it as a chance to prove that Black people can play many different roles in many different shows, if just given the chance.”
A longtime fan of the movie, Parker says it was his mother who first urged him to see it. “She also sent me to summer camp when I was about six, and that’s where it really all began for me. I was a shy kid but once I got on stage the whole world just opened up for me. And it still does. I feel alive every time I step on the stage.”
Over the last decade, Parker has been seen on Broadway, television, and on some of the most celebrated stages in the country, including he Apollo and Radio City Music Hall.
Yet with all that he’s already done, Parker still admits there are two shows he looks forward to doing someday: “Lost in America” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”
“I still have a lot more to do, and my advice to others would be to stay strong. The world is waiting for what you have to share. Take your creativity and work hard. That’s the way to make it.”
For ticket information, visit kimmelculturalcampus.org
