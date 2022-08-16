Meagan Good has been a part of our lives since she’s been a young child. From her first major role in Kasi Lemmons “Eve’s Bayou” to landing the role of Nina in Nickelodeon’s “Cousin Skeeter.” She also appeared in cultural favorites “Deliver Us from Eva,” “Roll Bounce,” and “Stomp the Yard.”
Good can currently be seen as “Camille” in the Prime video series “Harlem” and as “Jocelyn Jablonski” in the new Netflix film “Day Shift,” in which she co-stars with Jamie Foxx. She plays Foxx’s estranged wife and the mother of his daughter in the film.
The film represents a different type of role for her as she gets to play a mother who is attempting to bring stability to her daughter’s life.
“I think my feeling was I have the rest of my life to do it so don’t rush to it but with this it was different because I am very nurturing person by nature. There’s something really cool about us as women as we constantly grow and walk into the different parts of our journey. There tends to be a stereotype of what a mother looks like or what a mother does for a living. Jocelyn is strong and she doesn’t take any nonsense. She loves her husband but she’s not dealing with the B.S., “she explained
The actress added that director J.J. Perry was another reason why she took the part. The director is making his directorial debut with “Day Shift” having made his mark as a stuntman, actor, martial artist, and fight choreographer.
Additionally Jamie Foxx, a man known for his unconventional sense of humor was another reason she signed on. She explained the experience by saying,
“I remember being like 13 or 14 years old and watching Boomerang and trying to decide what lines did Eddie Murphy say that weren’t on the page and watching Robin Givens expression as she adjusted to whatever it is he said and being present in that moment. To me it was a lot like that, wherever he wanted to go we just went with it and had fun. That’s what made it more fun.”
“Day Shift” is a different type of summer movie. The title doesn’t really reveal what is at the center of the film. On the surface it seems like a traditional action movie however as the film unveils itself the audience learns that it’s about vampires.
“I think for many of us that grew up in the 90’s this feels very nostalgic taking some things that could be very dark and finding a way to make it light and fun. I am also of the school of respect for that genre and not to make fun of it but to make it lighter and more fun for those of us that love vampire movies,” Good expounded.
It was also asked of Good what she did to help her young co-star Zion Broadnax feel comfortable working in such an adult environment. She unlike many understands what it’s like to navigate the business as a young talent.
“I think we forget that kids are watching everything. They may seem like just kids, but they are incredibly intuitive. They are sensitive and thoughtful. I had to treat her not as an adult but as a little person, being there for her any way that I could. Her parents are phenomenal. They are tapped in not as in stage parents but in tune. That’s a really healthy balance because I have seen the extreme. Most importantly I asked her about the scenes and included her in the process” she accentuates.
You can catch Jaime Foxx, Snoop Dog, Dave Franco, Zion Broadnax and Meagan Good in “Day Shift” now streaming on Netflix.
