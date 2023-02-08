For a film like “Freedom’s Path” to succeed, a certain level of thematic nuance is necessary to justify its depiction of the violent cruelties inherent in the history of slavery in America. Unfortunately, first-time filmmaker Brett Smith has focused his plot on the questionably time-honored route of watching a white man reckon with his implicit racial biases through befriending a beleaguered Black person, and the results are pretty much what you would expect.
“Freedom’s Path” follows the plight of William (Gerran Howell), a young white man who has joined the Union army at the outset of the Civil War only to discover during his first armed skirmish that he wants nothing to do with the war. After watching his childhood friend get gunned down in front of him, William injures himself with a bayonet and attempts to dessert his troop by playing dead and running off into the woods.
In the midst of his attempted escape, he is aided by a runaway slave named Kitch (RJ Cyler) who takes William back to his adopted home. William soon discovers that Kitch is part of a secret community of freed slaves, who help to run a part of the Underground Railroad. As William begins to aid Kitch in this endeavor, a desperate slave catcher (Ewen Bremner) draws closer and closer to discovering the duo’s enterprise.
The film traffics in the “kindness can heal the world” platitudes that have defined its cinematic forbearers, a legacy that includes “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Green Book,” at the expense of any meaningful dialogue surrounding the circumstances driving the film.
Why is the film centered on the experience of William, a milquetoast whiner who at one point asks if slavery has not wrought more good than bad, rather than Kitch, who, despite being given precious little backstory, still manages to convey a lifetime’s worth of experience in his contentious yet warm demeanor?
Thankfully, the film has a Terrence Malick influenced visual language that helps bring some beautiful scenery into focus amidst the violent outbursts that crop up throughout the plot. Smith does well in his attempts at historical accuracy through costuming and staging, and on a purely directorial level manages to convey the setting in a way that goes beyond the historic-reenactment-level plotting that fuels the protagonists’ journey.
Cyler’s performance is the lone high point for the film, giving his character a level of personality not found in the script through sheer force of charisma. Although he unfortunately finds himself in an uncanny valley of anachronistic emoting at times, Cyler takes a role that could have been perfunctory in another performer’s hands and creates a living breathing human being.
Howell, on the other hand, plays his part exactly as written on the page, which is to say that the character remains two-dimensional and acts only as a white audience’s empathetic surrogate. The less said about Bremner’s performance the better, as it is dispiritingly clear that the “Trainspotting” actor mostly took this gig for the paycheck.
At the end of the day, it can at least be said that the film is hopefully well-intentioned in its drive to show that even in the miserable days of the Civil War, friendship and empathy can win out. Unfortunately, “Freedom’s Path” chooses to take the easy way out by focusing on the plight of the wrong protagonist.
