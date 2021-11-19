It’s been a while since we’ve seen Will Smith in a role other than that of a movie star. The last time the actor received Oscar buzz was for the film “The Pursuit of Happyness.”
With “King Richard,” the actor combines his acting skills with movie star power once more. The story of Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena Williams, and his wife Oracene ‘Brandy’ Williams, who helped propel the ladies to tennis superstardom, is told in “King Richard.”
When it was first announced, the film drew a lot of attention. Is the world interested in Richard’s story, and if so, why not one about the girls? While Smith doesn’t favor Williams, he does an excellent job of embodying him through his mannerisms and with a little help from hair and makeup.
“King Richard,” written by Zach Baylin, is not an innovative biopic, but that isn’t necessary to tell the groundbreaking story of this family’s achievement. The film follows Venus and Serena’s careers from the dangerous courts of gang-infested Compton to Venus’ first professional match in 1994. She debuted on the pro circuit at the age of 14, which is a daunting task for anyone, let alone someone so young.
Every superstar has a beginning and must overcome obstacles before becoming legends. Richard’s brilliance is that he planned their path to superstardom before they were strong enough to hold a racket. He devised an 85-page plan to help his two youngest children become world-class tennis players. It’s a story he enjoys telling the upper-class white people who frequent the tennis club where he holds court.
In the film, we first meet Richard Williams as he tries to engage with the same country club clientele that initially ignores him but eventually comes to respect him. His tenacity cannot be dismissed; he is a man on a mission. His delivery is hampered by his lisp, and his determination causes his speech to be rushed, but his elevator pitch is spot on. With his self-designed brochure in hand and his daughters in tow, he convinces a few of his clients to take the brochure. He shows a self-produced VHS video at one of his sales meetings. Graphs, statistics, and individual plans for each of the girls are used to support his presentation. There isn’t a single moment when Williams isn’t convinced that his girls will become superstars. Director Reinaldo Marcus Green was smart to display this part of the journey in detail because many thought Richard to be delusional rather than a visionary.
Richard’s perseverance pays off one day when he brings Serena (Demi Singleton) and Venus (Saniyya Sidney) along to disrupt Paul Cohen’s (Tony Goldwyn) coaching session. At the time, John McEnroe and Pete Sampras were on the court. He persuades Cohen to hit some balls with the ladies. Although Paul is irritated by the disruption, he is pleasantly surprised by the talent he sees in Serena and Venus; however, he is only willing to take on one of the girls (Venus) for free.
You might be wondering where the girls are in all of this. The ladies play an important role in this story. Despite Richard’s second-guessing and constant interruptions to Paul’s coaching, Singleton and Sidney hold their own as the two tennis legends in every scene. Sidney is fantastic as Venus, especially as she enters her adolescence and asserts her independence. The film also proves unequivocally that Serena and Venus are the real deal. Richard may have had the vision, but they carried it out and exceeded it. Also, while Williams recognizes his girls’ talent, he did not propel them to success on his own. It was a collaborative effort by the entire family.
It would be a crime not to mention Aunjanue Ellis’s performance as Serena and Venus’ mother, Oracene “Brandy’’ Price. Oracence was one of the few people who could see through Richard’s nonsense and was equally responsible for the girl’s early success. Normally, the wife in biopics is a minor character when the main character is so dominant, but Aunjanue soaks up every moment of her screen time, announcing with this performance that she should very much be in contention come awards season.
Another pleasant surprise is Jon Bernthal’s performance as Rick Macci. Macci took over as Venus’ coach after Richard decided to withdraw her from junior tournaments. Rick has flowing hair paired with a trendy sports car and an all-white crisp tennis outfit. We sympathize with Macci because of Bernthal’s performance.
“King Richard” isn’t a groundbreaking biopic, but it’s a welcome diversion in an otherwise depressing world. It’s also a film that will appeal to the entire family.
Richard Williams arrived in the form of a package America wasn’t expecting, but changed the landscape of one of the whitest sports, paving the way for Naomi Osaka, Sloan Stephens, and Coco Gauff. His prophecy also came true, as the Williams sisters became the most dominant players in tennis, particularly Serena, which is a legacy and message that many young women need.
“King Richard”’s gift is that nothing is impossible when a family works together.
See it in theaters and on HBO Max starting Nov. 19.
