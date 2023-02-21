Turner Classic Movies (TCM) pays tribute to our late host, Robert Osborne, with the Robert Osborne Award, presented annually at the TCM Classic Film Festival. The award goes to an individual whose work has helped preserve the cultural heritage of classic film for future generations.
During the film festival, which takes place in Los Angeles, California, from April 13-16, TCM will honor film historian, author, and professor Donald Bogle for his pioneering studies of African American cinema and his tireless efforts to elevate the achievements of Black performers and filmmakers.
“When I was a wide-eyed, pint-sized kid growing up in Pennsylvania and still believing in ideals and dreams, I decided one gloomy rainy afternoon to run away from home and go to live at the movies.”
So begins the “Introduction to Toms, Coons, Mulattoes, Mammies, and Bucks: An Interpretive History of Blacks in American Films,” Bogle’s landmark 1973 work that has become a foundational text for scholars and film buffs, now available in an updated and expanded fifth edition.
In the 50 years since its publication, Bogle has continued to share with readers and audiences the contributions, successes, and struggles of Black film artists through countless books, articles, and special appearances.
Film historian and 2022 recipient of the Robert Osborne Award, Leonard Maltin, has commented, “No one knows more (or has written more extensively) about the history of African American contributions to cinema than Donald Bogle.”
Bogle’s subjects span the entire history of film, from silent era actor Noble Johnson and director Oscar Micheaux; to classical-era stars Paul Robeson, Hattie McDaniel, Louise Beavers, Ethel Waters, Lena Horne, Dorothy Dandridge, and Sidney Poitier; to directors Melvin Van Peebles, Gordon Parks, Spike Lee, John Singleton, Charles Burnett, Julie Dash, Kasi Lemmons, Carl Franklin, Antoine Fuqua, and Ryan Coogler; to contemporary icons Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, Halle Berry, Angela Bassett, Whoopi Goldberg, and Viola Davis.
Filmmaker Spike Lee has written, “Mr. Bogle continues to be our most noted Black cinema historian.”
Among Bogle’s publications are “Bright Boulevards, Bold Dreams: The Story of Black Hollywood;” “Brown Sugar: Over One Hundred Years of America’s Black Female Superstars;” “Primetime Blues: African Americans on Network Television; Heat Wave: The Life and Career of Ethel Waters;” “Dorothy Dandridge: A Biography,” recently republished in a new edition; and TCM’s “Hollywood Black: The Stars, the Films, the Filmmakers.”
His newest book, “Lena Horne: Goddess Reclaimed,” will be published by TCM and running press in October 2023.
Bogle has served on the boards of New York’s Film Forum; of the Newark Museum’s annual Black Film Festival; and of Indiana University’s Black Film Center. He has also appeared on countless television and radio programs.
Bogle currently teaches at the University of Pennsylvania and at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.
Donald Bogle will be presented with the Robert Osborne Award before a screening of “Carmen Jones,” the 1954 film.
