For a film series that has always leaned on over-the-top theatricality as its calling card, it’s amazing that “Fast X” manages to hit a level of uncanny valley cartoonish-ness that it seems garish even by soap opera standards.
The 10th installment in the long-running “Fast & Furious” franchise returns with all of the weight of the franchise’s overlapping nonsensical storylines on its shoulders, various threads of which involve the machinations of an extra-national spy organization called The Agency, the returns of multiple characters from the dead, villains from previous installments becoming allies, and the ghoulish sight of a child operating a car-mounted missile launcher.
It seems that the franchise has finally found a shark to jump over in which making a perfect landing on the other side seems like it will be impossible. Previous films in the franchise stretched credulity to the breaking point, often winking at the audience as physically-impossible feats of vehicular heroism became the standard mode of action as the series quickly blew past its street racing roots. But at this point the series seems to have become a parody of itself without realizing it.
The line of delineation between the brainless yet entertaining quality of prior films and the complete clownishness of the current installment may be the dramatic exit of filmmaker Justin Lin, who at one point was the savior of the franchise after he rescued the series from a mid-run lull. Reports have indicated that midway through filming, a disagreement between Lin and franchise star Vin Diesel reached a boiling point that led to Lin’s departure.
In bringing in replacement director Louis Leterrier with absolutely zero pre-production preparation, the series seems to have lost touch with both its own beating heart and any connection to dramatic reality whatsoever. Frequently throughout the film, characters act in ways that conflict with previous developments in their arcs and entire sequences occur that have absolutely no relevance to the main conflict and core group of characters.
Even the CGI, which at this point the fantastical “Fast & Furious” series relies on as much as its actors seems to have gotten worse, which only manages to enhance the sensation that the franchise is almost mocking itself.
The lone bright spot in the film comes from the hyper-stylized, and just plain hyper, performance from Jason Momoa who takes over broad swathes of the film with his manic depiction of new series villain, Dante Reyes. Momoa brings a level of anarchistic glee to his portrayal that completely overshadows every other character in the film to an almost comical level. When viewed in contrast to Diesel’s typically gruff emoting as Dom, Momoa’s silliness in the role seems to come from a completely different film, albeit probably a more entertaining one.
Ultimately, for a franchise that continuously brings up the importance and strength of family, it seems that the series has forgotten that one of the best parts of a family get together is the easy comfortability that comes with familiarity and love. Instead, “Fast X” tries to become the most furious of all of the “Fast & Furious” films and ends up landing short.
