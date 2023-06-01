LITTLE MERMAID 2023

Halle Bailey as Ariel in a scene from "The Little Mermaid." — Courtesy of Disney

 Disney

Now that "The Little Mermaid" has sailed into theaters, pillagers have started to attack. Since the movie's release on Friday, armchair critics have attempted to tank the Disney live-action film on major movie review sites, leading some fans to believe there's a racist undercurrent to what they're calling a "review bombing" attack.

In the years leading up to the movie's release, Disney was met with uproar after casting Halle Bailey, a Black actress and singer, as Ariel. Despite the vitriol, the latest in Disney's line of live-actions was a top performer in the box office since its Friday premiere. It earned $118 million domestically over Memorial Day weekend, making it the fifth-highest-grossing movie for the holiday weekend in history as the movie theater industry seeks to revive its pre-COVID audience numbers.

The Washington Post

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.