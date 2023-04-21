The “Evil Dead” franchise has always found its strength in family, in a sense.
In the original trilogy of “Evil Dead” films directed by Sam Raimi, the family angle came from behind the camera; the trio of Raimi, star Bruce Campbell, and producer Rob Tapert were the unifying glue that became the founding family of the franchise. In Fede Alvarez’s gnarly 2013 reboot of the original film, the twin protagonists were a brother and sister duo looking out for each other as best as possible in the series’ demonic cabin.
With this year’s newest installment in the franchise “Evil Dead Rise,” director Lee Cronin winningly makes this familial connection a part of the series’ DNA by focusing on horrible ramifications of a family unit being ripped apart by demonic possession.
Set in a crumbling high-rise apartment complex in Los Angeles, the film follows Beth (Lily Sullivan) as she visits her estranged sister, single mother Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), and Ellie’s three children at their soon to be demolished apartment. When an earthquake strikes, the children discover the Necronomicon and unwittingly unleash a demonic entity that possesses Ellie, leading to the family reunion from hell.
From the opening prelude of the film, which briefly reestablishes a classic cabin setting albeit one bathed in a level of sunlight unseen in the previous films, it becomes clear that remixing and reinterpreting the franchise’s core iconography is a key emphasis for Cronin. The gnarly practical effects and grimy realism of Alvarez’s reboot are as keenly felt as the tongue-in-cheek asides and ‘anyone can go’ spirit of Raimi’s originals, with chainsaws and ‘boomsticks’ introduced and re-contextualized for this film’s more urban setting.
Cronin, who’s creepy previous effort “The Hole in the Ground” led him onto Raimi’s radar, has a firm grasp on the mixture of hallucinatory mayhem and triumphant individualism that make the best installments in the series pop, and manages to add his own domestic anxieties to the mix in ways that push the film in a more modern horror direction. The evisceration of a family unit through a creeping rot in the families’ bones has all the trappings of modern “prestige” horror, yet Cronin succeeds in exploring this concept through an “Evil Dead” lens.
As will continue to be the case as the franchise sheds its prior ‘80s era skin, the shadow of Campbell’s classic series protagonist, Ash, looms heavily over any actor tasked with leading an “Evil Dead” film. Yet, both Sullivan and Sutherland manage to bring their own distinct personalities to the mix and may actually stand as the most empathetic characters in the series to date. Sutherland, in particular, does an outstanding job of grabbing the viewer’s empathy in her brief amount of screentime before becoming an undead avatar of evil, thus creating a monster that feels more doomed than purely malevolent.
In many ways, the film ultimately acts as a keystone for the possibility of expanding the “Evil Dead” franchise in a variety of potential directions. In interviews, Cronin has made it clear that this is a test case for creating a template for the series that doesn’t solely rely on Raimi’s inventive direction or Campbell’s Keaton-esque antics that powered the original trilogy of films.
Moving forward, it’s easy to see how the template of the Necronomicon being introduced to any group of people in any setting can afford the franchise a treasure trove of potential concepts to explore while still retaining the heart of what makes an “Evil Dead” movie.
At the end of the day, “Evil Dead Rise” provides every ounce of gore, bodily fluids, and smirking nihilism that a fan of the franchise could ask for. Pretty groovy indeed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.