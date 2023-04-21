'Evil Dead Rise' Promotional Image

A still shows Alyssa Sutherland in a scene from "Evil Dead Rise." — Warner Bros. Pictures 

 Alec Larson TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

The “Evil Dead” franchise has always found its strength in family, in a sense.

In the original trilogy of “Evil Dead” films directed by Sam Raimi, the family angle came from behind the camera; the trio of Raimi, star Bruce Campbell, and producer Rob Tapert were the unifying glue that became the founding family of the franchise. In Fede Alvarez’s gnarly 2013 reboot of the original film, the twin protagonists were a brother and sister duo looking out for each other as best as possible in the series’ demonic cabin.

alarson@phillytrib.com 215-893-5782

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.