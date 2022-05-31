Many films and television shows have addressed the issue of community vs. police. None have approached the subject as compellingly as Carey William’s Emergency. The film premiered to rave reviews at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
The film focuses on Sean and Kunle’s friendship. Two African American men from diametrically opposed backgrounds who met in college. The plan is to have one last night of partying before graduating and splitting up. Unfortunately, this evening is ruined when they return home and discover an unconscious white woman on their living room floor.
“There’s an interruption of Black Boy Joy” is a great way to describe Emergency as stated by actor Donald Elise Watkins.
This is when things start to get interesting. Sean (RJ Cyler) wishes to assist the young woman without involving the police. Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) wishes to contact the authorities. Carlos (Sebastian Chacon), a third roommate who is Hispanic, sympathizes with Kunle but agrees with Sean. Three men of color and an unconscious white woman is a recipe for disaster. The three men embark on an evening filled with angst and challenges that put their friendship to the test.
The creative team behind “Emergency” took time to discuss the film’s characters and ideas.
Sebastian Chacon describes Carlos as “He’s kind and driven by a desire for everyone to be okay. His anxiety comes from moments where it seems like Kunle and Sean are not getting along and the energy is messed up and he just wants everyone to be happy.”
It’s not lost that while Carlos is a man of color, he does have privilege compared to his roommates “you can see that it doesn’t affect him but there’s an understanding there that if you are from a mixed Latino family you have people in your family that have to be much more aware of the way they come off in public.”
Donald Elise Watkins as Kunle has perhaps the hardest job. He represents the immigrant Black experience. He’s a first generation American and was raised to believe that he can be anything and everyone. “He’s an eternal optimist,” is how Watkins describes his character. “He’s an example of free Black children, if you grow up with this freedom to be all you can be, when you grow without having to look at the world through a certain lens.”
He also shared his thoughts on Sean’s approach to tough love “People express love the way that they express it. His environment and the way he grew up that’s just what you do. I don’t have time if I am going to save your life to sugarcoat this. I need to let you know how messed up this is right now.”
RJ Cyler portrays the realist, Sean. On the surface he seems heartless but by the end of the film you understand that he’s a friend that loves his friends even if the delivery isn’t always smooth. He’s the opposite of the coin. He’s the young man that needs his faith in humanity restored.
“What we do is start a conversation about what we are feeding. We build warriors rather than young men, if that makes sense. The message we present to our young Black men through the media is that message of aggression. We shouldn’t be asked to be warriors before we are understood and fully loved.” In other words, “take the time to talk to a Black dude rather than to make assumptions based on media perception,” Cyler stated.
Director Carey Williams and writer KD Davila describe the inspiration behind Kunle.
“I think in many ways this is based on people that we both know and this takes place in a time in your life when you are coming of age. It’s especially hard for immigrants who were used to being the majority and are now considered a minority,” Davilla, who is of Mexican American descent, shared.
Williams explains why it’s easy for Sean to be misunderstood.
“It is from a place of love and protection. I feel like at the end it is bittersweet for Sean when he sees the PTSD that Kunle has because in his mind he does feel like his friend whom he loves is going to be better suited to navigate this world,” he said.
Williams wants viewers to walk away knowing, “it’s not as simple as it looks’’ is the question of the movie. You’re watching these three boys make mistakes based on fear.”
Cyler who is hot off his performance as James Beckwourth in the “Harder They Fall” cements his status as rising star in this film. It’s his lens that may be the most challenging but realistic out of the three. Watkins as Kunle represents an innocence and Chacon as Carlos adds to the complexity of race. He’s an Hispanic man that has white skin privilege. Nothing is easy in Emergency it forces you to be uncomfortable and look beneath the surface. There’s a lesson here to not assume which is badly needed in this current climate of America.
“Emergency” is now streaming on Prime Video.
