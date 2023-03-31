For a game as deeply omnipresent in nerd culture as Dungeons & Dragons, it seems wild to imagine that there has yet to be a successful commercial movie set in its universe in our current nerd-friendly pop culture landscape. Thankfully, “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” seems poised to claim this throne in wildly entertaining fashion.
The film opens to find former harp player and more recent ne’er-do-well Edgin (Chris Pine) and his compatriot Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) pleading their case to a tribunal in order to be freed from their imprisonment in a high-fantasy dungeon following a series of tragic events. Edgin returns to freedom to find that former partner-in-crime Forge (Hugh Grant) has exploited Edgin’s imprisonment to become the Lord of Neverwinter as well as to indoctrinate Edgin’s daughter with lies that have turned her against her erstwhile father.
In order to end the reign of Forge and his villainous Red Wizard partner Sofina, Edgin and Holga set out to regroup with their former partners, including an amusingly inept sorcerer Simon (Justice Smith) and the shape-shifting druid Doric (Sophia Lillis), and stage a heist that will set things right.
Right off the bat it’s clear that the filmmaking duo behind the film, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley of “Freaks & Geeks” fame, truly understand and appreciate both the world-building and cooperative tabletop play that have propelled Dungeons & Dragons players through decades of high- and low-brow fantasy escapades.
Instantly recognizable settings and creatures continually pop up in ways that never feel like easter-eggs for fans, but instead create a level of visual and contextual immersion into this world that only true aficionados could have created.
Just as in many of the role-playing experiences tabletop D&D players have experienced over the years, the film manages to intermingle both high-fantasy action and light-hearted goofs in a way that feels true to the heart of the source material. While the overarching story of the movie hits all of the post-‘Lord of the Rings’ fantasy action beats in surprisingly agile and entertaining fashion, what truly grafts a necessary level of humanity to the story are the comedic asides that consistently provide character insights and world-building in gut-busting fashion.
While clearly aiming for spectacle, it must be noted that the film is frequently hilarious and could easily have worked winningly as a straight comedy in a different timeline.
Pine in particular truly manages to excel in a ‘Robin Hood’ adjacent role, managing to play up his easygoing charm while still exuding the type of commanding presence that carries the more serious aspects of his character. In a sense, Pine brings much of the same energy as his impish take on Captain Kirk in the “Star Trek” reboot to this role; but by having an actor with his level of gravitas as the straight man to center the rest of the fantasy outrageousness, it allows the film to be both serious and goofy at the same time.
Although the film gets slightly bogged down in third act CGI theatrics, as has become the standard in recent blockbuster fare, and it never really nails down any level of emotional reality, it still manages to capture the comradery and improvisational aspects of the tabletop game that makes playing so rewarding for those who truly give in to its role-playing elements.
Plans are made, broken and then remade on the fly in the movie in just the same way as players are always having to dodge the improvisational machinations of the dungeon master in tabletop scenarios. Lighthearted side quests allow the core group to get to know one another better and by the end what truly matters are the friends made along the way.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is a loving tribute, recreation and cinematic extension of a beloved franchise, and manages to surpass all expectations with its comedy and character-driven action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.