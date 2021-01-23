Tabitha Jackson had a big job ahead of her putting together her first Sundance Film Festival as its new director. But as a Black woman in 2020 — a year that was marked by social unrest and a pandemic — her job took on a whole new look.
“It’s been a pretty intense and a mostly exhilarating ride. We started in a moment of great loss and sadness, the loss that was all around us because of the pandemic. And then in a very local sense of loss of the kind of festival that we would have wished to plan for, a big in-person gathering. Once we decided that we were still going to put on a festival, we just had to figure out how,” she said.
Jackson saw the challenges she faced as an opportunity and looked at her time planning the festival, which runs Jan. 28 through Feb. 3, as a sort of refuge from what was going on in the world around her.
“One of the things that the difficulties of 2020 has allowed us to do is to reach different audiences and different kinds of audiences than we’ve never been able to do,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity provided by this pretty grim year. That has kept us going. And I haven’t had time to dwell on you know who I am in that sense of identity, it’s like ‘OK there is work to be done, how can we do it’.”
The Sundance Film Festival’s mission has always been geared towards diversity, but the social uprising of the past year reminded the organizers of how much more work needed to be done.
“Every year, the Sundance Institute has been increasing its commitment to a diversity of voices, voices who may have been kept in the margins, or were sidelined. Sundance’s mission is to bring those voices into the center of the conversation,” the director said.
For this year’s festival, they wanted to make sure they were doing everything they could to reach that goal.
“Given the uprising in the middle of the year as we were planning for the festival, it was at the forefront of all our minds. So we asked ourselves ‘how does this festival meet the moment?’ We said, ‘let’s look at the work, let’s see what’s out there, let’s see who is making work’,” Jackson said.
She said she’s really proud of this year’s program and its diversity. There really is something for everyone.
“Fifty percent of the entire program was directed by one or more people of color, I think that’s incredible. It’s not just incredible but that’s valuable. That’s meaningful. And so there is a rich array of work and there’s kind of something for everybody,” Jackson said.
Some of the festival’s most anticipated films highlight the Black experience.
“We are really excited to have the premiere of ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ directed by Shaka King. And that’s about the life and death of Fred Hampton. We have a documentary by Questlove, who we might know from being a DJ and a musician and Philly native. He’s directing this film called ‘Summer of Soul,’ which is an amazing document of this cultural event, the Harlem cultural festival that happened in the same summer as Woodstock. It was completely erased from the cultural map. We have never seen this footage before and the footage is astonishing. It lifted me off my sofa seeing Mahalia Jackson and Mavis Staples doing a duet,” Jackson said.
She said one of the great things about this film and one like it, is that they make you ask yourself important questions.
“The film itself is really elegantly structured and invites us to consider why we haven’t seen this footage before and why we haven’t been talking about this cultural moment in the same way as we talked about Woodstock, and that’s definitely a reflection on race and power in this country,” Jackson said.
Many people think of the Sundance Film Festival as exclusive and may not see it as a place for all even with the diverse voices represented in the films. Jackson and the festival have made it their mission to change that perception.
“One of our priorities going forward is to make the festival — in whatever form it takes — feel like a safe space, and a place of belonging, for artists and audiences. Even if they don’t have money for a single ticket. You can just sign on to the platform and you can experience, so much that is free, because we want you to be coming to your first Sundance from wherever you’re at, wherever you are,” she said. “I think this festival will hopefully allow people to feel that they are part of the Sundance community. Because that’s what I want more than anything.”
