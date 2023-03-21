In the realm of cinema, we would like to see more Black joy. Directed by Raine Allen-Miller with lead actors Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson, we find that joy in “Rye Lane.” When it opened at Sundance, the film was a welcomed breath of fresh air in a festival known for its more serious fare.
The two leads meet at an art show, but don’t formally introduce themselves until they meet on Main Street. “Dom, correct?” Oparah’s Yas states. She is dressed in a vibrant leopard scarf and a yellow coat accessorized with a hot pink faux-fur bag. Jonsson’s Dom accepts the greeting with a handshake and says, “Good to meet you.”
It’s the start of a beautiful adventure filled with laughter in a yin meets yang scenario.
One of the strengths of “Rye Lane” is that Yas is the one to initiate friendship. She is extremely forward and confident and no-holds-barred.
“It was so fun I was the one riding the noble steed,” Oparah said of her character. “I was the knight in shining armor. I was also motivated by wanting to save Dom but [Yas] wanting to escape herself, which was interesting to straddle both of those roles. I loved portraying a character that disrupted conventional thinking.”
“Vivian made it very easy. As an actor I try to look for new parts that celebrate humanity and things that we know exist but don’t see very often,” said Jonsson. “There’s also something incredibly masculine about Dom letting Vivian ride shotgun in this.”
The fact that two of the main characters were Black and dealing with everyday problems was another source of solace in “Rye Lane.” Too often, Hollywood has convinced itself that audiences can’t connect with Black-led films unless they are either historically significant or about characters overcoming adversity. In fact, Black audiences are famished for films that show them simply existing, making the work more accessible to viewers of all backgrounds.
“Nathan Bryon (one of the film’s writers) stated as a man and as a kid that his life was really joyful,” Oparah explained. “He’s had a really joyful life and he just wanted to make a film that made people happy.
“This was one of the most honest and purest sentiments that I have ever heard. It’s understandable because he as a person is just a ray of sunshine.”
“The sense of being is something that I’m always trying to find in any character that I do,” Jonsson noted. “Just being able to exist as a Black man in anything that I’m in. Simplicity is important but being allowed to do it is another thing and Raine really gave us that space.”
Director Raine Allen-Miller was the young woman tasked with bringing this script to life. “Rye Lane” is her first full-length feature film after having directed some shorts and music videos.
Allen-Miller shared what drew her to the project: “I was unsure at first about making my feature film debut with a project that I haven’t written but I ended up embarrassing myself on the train laughing. It was so funny. I felt that it’s such a simple, great linear story but it gave room for me to add my flavor to it.”
Allen-Miller gave her insight on why Black people deserve to have more films in the romantic comedy genre filled with unexplained silliness.
“There is so much work out there that is really important, that needs to be there and more of it needs to be made. However, we also deserve to have joy and love depicted because those things are very much a part of Black life.”
South London is the film’s third star. Many films have been made about London, but none have shown this side of the city. It helps the audience understand who these two people are.
“Rye Lane” is the perfect balance for two vibrant people meeting in the middle and falling in love.
“Rye Lane” will be available to stream on Hulu on March 31.
