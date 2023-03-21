Rye Lane

David Jonsson as Dom and Vivian Oparah as Yas in “Rye Lane.” — Chris Harris/Searchlight Pictures

 Chris Harris

In the realm of cinema, we would like to see more Black joy. Directed by Raine Allen-Miller with lead actors Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson, we find that joy in “Rye Lane.” When it opened at Sundance, the film was a welcomed breath of fresh air in a festival known for its more serious fare.

The two leads meet at an art show, but don’t formally introduce themselves until they meet on Main Street. “Dom, correct?” Oparah’s Yas states. She is dressed in a vibrant leopard scarf and a yellow coat accessorized with a hot pink faux-fur bag. Jonsson’s Dom accepts the greeting with a handshake and says, “Good to meet you.”

