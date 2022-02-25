Kelvin Harrison, at the age of twenty-seven, has given some of the most moving performances in film in the last couple of years. He played a young student in “Luce” who was either a psychopath or a victim of profiling, and a young man in “Waves” who was fighting for his identity in the face of a controlling father and peer pressure. So, it’s not surprising to see him tackle a classic romance like “Cyrano,” along with the outstanding Peter Dinklage. He plays “Christian” the counterpart to Dinklage’s “Cyrano.” This time “Cyrano” is presented to us as a musical and more modern.
“I want people to experience the beauty of the world that Joe Wright (The Director) has created” was his reaction.
This is a different role for Kelvin; he gets to play someone who is unsure while playing a character who is closer to his age group and shares some of his character flaws.
During a recent press day, the talented actor talked about “Cyrano” and his career thus far. The question on the forefront was what attracted the actor to this project.
“It was the world honestly. I never thought I would be in a movie like this, a period piece as classic as this. I thought when I read the script that I had to have a take on Christian that hasn’t been seen before. I wanted to bring back the sincerity and be funny. There’s something incredibly beautiful between that brotherhood of Christian and Cyrano as well as the betrayal in all of that,” he said.
Kelvin discussed his experiences working with Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage. “Watching Pete work was so exciting with the years he has in and his versatility of work. I first saw him in “Elf.” He is just an actor with impressive range,”
It’s clear he has great admiration for Dinklage.
During the interview, Harrison described Christian’s reaction to first seeing Roxanne. “The atmosphere was great because where we filmed you could smell the bakery, the gingerbread cookies and bread. Something about that environment was perfect for that scene. Also, everyone had so much energy. Walking to first encounter Roxanne, there’s a purity there as well as an innocence.”
The beauty of “Cyrano” is that Christian didn’t have the luxury to solely rely on his good looks to win Roxanne’s affections. She wanted romance and to be wooed.
When asked whether he ever needed help from his friends in that aspect he said “I remember being with my friends before the pandemic hit and I was on a dating app, and we would message each other and I was like ‘I don’t know what to say.’ I was saying to one of my friends you have the good lines. So, I think it’s not that different anymore. We still have those insecurities about what we have to offer is just not enough.”
How did he feel when he was cast in a part that isn’t typically given to Black men? Did he have an active say in how Christian would be portrayed? “I had a conversation with Joe about my participation in this movie and what it would look like, really having a conversation around what it meant for Christian to come into this story as Christian outside of race or anything like that. Erica Smidt (Screenwriter) had a broader idea for this.”
Harrison wants audiences to walk away from this modern-day Cyrano having learned something.
“I want people to allow themselves to be their authentic selves and be with the people they love,” he said.
Cyrano opens in theaters Feb. 25 across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.