His talents are more than meet the eye at first glance.
So when it comes to Don “DC” Curry, be sure to take a good, hard, second look.
Maybe best known for his stand-up comedy, Curry has also co-starred in major studio pictures, and even taken on the roles of leading man in indie feature films. He’s also toured the country as the lead in a hit stage play, as well as served as the front man of his own R&B and Blues band.
Over the years, he’s even played professional baseball for the Detroit Tigers before becoming a contractor and eventually a well-respected stand-up comic.
“But it all happened by accident,” says Curry, who will be appearing this Friday, Saturday and ‘Sunday, Sept. 10, 11 and 12, at Philly’s Helium Comedy Club. “I always loved making people laugh, even the guys on the baseball team.”
But Curry admits he never really thought he could make a career out of being funny – until the day it finally happened.
“I always loved going to open mic nights at the comedy clubs,” he remembers. “And one night at a club they ran out of people who wanted to take the stage. Well, I volunteered and after that, I knew exactly what I wanted to do with the rest of my life.”
Obviously, he made the right decision. Back in 1995, Curry won the coveted title of “Comedian of the Year” by winning the Bay Area Black Comedy Competition (of which he is now the perennial host), joining the ranks of other famed alumni like Jamie Foxx, D.L. Hughley, Nick Cannon, Mike Epps and others.
Initially, Curry says his early inspirations were men like Richard Pryor and Dick Gregory, although the man who helped him most was his very good friend, comedian George Wallace.
Today when Curry takes the stage, he likes to talk about his family, and take a look at what’s happening in the world and particularly in America.
“And talking about what’s happening in America, you couldn’t pick a better time to be a comedian,” he says. “So when I take the stage in Philly, audiences will hear my very own take on what’s happening in the USA and around the world. It’s all pretty funny – and strange too.”
Other than his stand-up routines, Curry is known for his roles as the zany Uncle Elroy in “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.” Curry says those in charge are said to be planning another sequel. “But who knows? Maybe yes. Maybe no. But I will tell you that we all had a lot of fun making those movies. They allowed us to ad lib. And far from just receiving a paycheck, we played around and had a great, old time.”
Today, Curry, the man who admits he spends more than 300 days on the road, lives on a farm about 35 miles south of Atlanta, Georgia.
“Growing up my grandparents owned a farm, and I used to spend my summers there, working the land and doing all the chores they needed me to do. So now, I feel right at home,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.