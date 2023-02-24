For a film that had so much potential for a catastrophic misreading of the zeitgeist, “Cocaine Bear” manages to provide exactly the jittery, scattershot and overly caffeinated thrills promised in its very on-the-nose title.
Set in the 80’s, and VERY loosely based on a true story, the film opens to find an enjoyably narcotized stooge for a drug ring tossing duffel bags filled with ounces upon ounces of cocaine out of a smuggling plane that is going down near the Chattahoochee Mountains in Georgia. The bags, meant to be collected by fellow members of the illicit operation, are discovered and consumed by a wild bear in the mountain rage, and voilà, a cocaine bear is born. The film then follows multiple groups as they converge in the mountain range and do their best to escape the coked-out beast with their lives.
The film really leans into the absurdity of its premise, eschewing any attempts at realism in favor of a tone that tilts equally towards both slapstick comedy and the slasher subgenre of horror. While the movie doesn’t fully nail either the comedy or the horror, it remains amusing throughout the entire runtime to see a bear inhabiting the Ghostface role, slightly winking at the audience as it puts various characters through their horror movie paces.
The fact that the movie treats kilos of cocaine as the bear’s version of Popeye’s cans of spinach adds just the right amount of levity and tension to any scene involving an approaching bear and any poor character attempting to hold onto the titular drug.
For a film that spends so much time and attention on its titular antagonist, the human characters in the piece acquit themselves quite well, adding nuance to characterizations that could have been played more as archetypes than flesh and blood humans.
Keri Russell makes a welcome return to leading lady status, playing a mom forced to confront the cocaine bear when it kidnaps her daughter, bringing to the role a flinty warmth that shows glimmers of her former “The Americans” character. O’Shea Jackson Jr. is as dependable as ever in a role that serves as both the heavy and the comedic best friend, displaying just the right amount of eye-rolling that each overwrought situation deserves.
The human actor who manages to make the biggest impression is Alden Ehrenreich, finally returning to cinema screens after a period of absence following his misbegotten star-turn as Harrison Ford, erm, Han Solo in 2018’s misfire of a Star Wars film, “Solo.”
Ehrenreich plays the son of Ray Liotta’s drug kingpin, mopey and despondent following the loss of his wife, who gets pulled into his father’s enterprise yet again when his father’s product is lost and must be pulled from the grasp of the cocaine bear. He surprisingly brings a level of humanity and sarcasm to the role that makes one instantly remember why he at one point was considered a major rising star in the acting world.
In Elizabeth Banks’ third outing as a director, she shows an impressive amount of stylistic panache that brings an unmistakable identity to the film. It’s rare for a filmmaker to make a film feel quite this fun without giving off whiffs of trying too hard, but Banks clearly knew exactly what she was going for and manages to stick the landing.
The main issues with the film come from some weak jokes and extraneous plot devices reused too frequently, which only point to the immense potential that Banks will hopefully bring to better written films in the future.
“Cocaine Bear” is peak guilty pleasure cinema, with all of the glories and warts that accompany that descriptor. But for a fun night out at the movies, it knows exactly the right buttons to press to keep a smile plastered on your face until the end credits roll.
