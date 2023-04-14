As the first Black member of the New York Knicks, the title character of “Sweetwater” easily outshines his teammates. In the role of Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton, Everett Osborne does the same to the veteran white actors who overplay the coaches and managers who marvel at Clifton’s talent. The graceful and mostly understated Osborne is the principal reason to watch this corny fictionalization of a turning point in American professional sports history.

The movie is framed by a post-fame vignette that’s just one of many clunky touches in writer-director Martin Guigui’s script. But the main story begins in 1949, two years after Jackie Robinson integrated Major League Baseball. At the time, Clifton was a star with the Harlem Globetrotters, the perpetually road-tripping exhibition basketball team. (Did the players ever make it home to Harlem? Actually, the team was formed in 1928 in Chicago but named after Harlem because it was considered the capital of African American culture.) The Trotters, as they’re known more familiarly, are shepherded and sheltered, but also economically exploited, by manager Abe Saperstein (Kevin Pollak, skipping the London-born Saperstein’s British accent).

