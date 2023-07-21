Netflix dropped the first look for the fall film “Rustin,” the story of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin who hails from West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Many people are unaware that Rustin helped organize the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1941 with A. Philip Randolph. He also worked to organize the Freedom Rides and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which served to strengthen Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s leadership role and nonviolent doctrine.
The film “Rustin” stars West Philadelphia’s own Emmy Award-winner Colman Domingo and focuses on the 1963 March on Washington. It shows Rustin’s integral contribution and how he lived his life unapologetically proud as a gay, Black man.
Joining him in telling this story are Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald, to name a few.
George C. Wolfe, a five-time Tony Award-winner, directs this significant film, bringing to light one of the movement’s most underappreciated heroes and highlights his commitment to the liberation of people of color.
Wolfe, who previously directed the award-winning “MaRainey’s Black Bottom,” comes to the project with experience navigating the world as a gay black man and a keen eye for personal narrative telling as a result of his theater background.
“The project was an opportunity to spotlight Rustin as an example to aspire to. He is a role model for what it means to be an American, what it means to daily, moment-to-moment, commit to democracy, commit to freedom, commit to possibility, commit to discovery, commit to passing on that which you know to other people,” Wolfe stated on Tudum.
Rustin worked extensively alongside Ella Baker, co-director of the Crusade of Citizenship in 1954, became head of the the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations ( AFL-CIO) and A. Philip Randolph Institute helping to integrate the formerly all-white unions.
As a result of his sexual orientation, Rustin often had to labor in the background, but he eventually became a powerful advocate for gay causes and human rights. On Nov. 20, 2013, President Barack Obama posthumously bestowed Rustin the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Rustin’s companion from the 1940s, Davis Platt, stated, “I never had any sense at all that Bayard felt any shame or guilt about his homosexuality.” As shared in the documentary “Brother Outside,” that was unusual back then.
Born to Florence Rustin and Archie Hopkins, he was raised by his maternal grandparents, Julia and Janifer Rustin. His grandparents were local caterers, affording them to raise young Rustin comfortably. It was through his grandparents association with National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and having interactions with leaders such as W. E. B. Du Bois and James Weldon Johnson that he became inspired to work in advocacy.
Rustin was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and graduated from Cheyney State Teachers College (now Cheyney University of Pennsylvania).
For Domingo, who himself is an out and proud gay man, portraying the trailblazer took on a different meaning.
In an interview with Vanity Fair conducted prior to the actor’s strike he said, “He was this big thinker and an incredible organizer, and he was influential to not only Dr. King, but all these other young people as well. We owe a lot to Bayard Rustin. I think it’s part of my mission to make sure that hopefully, come this fall, there will never be that question again, who Bayard Rustin was.”
The film was written by Julian Breece and Academy Award-winner for Best Original Screenplay Dustin Lance Black, and produced by the Obama’s Higher Ground production company, Mark R. Wright, Alex G. Scott, David Permut, Daniel Sladeck and Christ Taafee. “Rustin” hit theaters Nov. 3 and starts streaming on Netflix on Nov. 17.
