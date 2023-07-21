Netflix dropped the first look for the fall film “Rustin,” the story of civil rights leader Bayard Rustin who hails from West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Many people are unaware that Rustin helped organize the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1941 with A. Philip Randolph. He also worked to organize the Freedom Rides and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which served to strengthen Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s leadership role and nonviolent doctrine.

