Chinonye Chukwu is a director with an impressive track record. Following her success with ‘Clemency,’ which she wrote and directed, her latest offering is a long and complex look into an unfinished chapter in American history and the woman who would galvanize a movement in United Artist’s ‘Till.’ The film not only tells the story of Emmett Till, but also of Maime Till, who went from Chicago mother to icon as a result of her son’s lynching.
“Class doesn’t protect you from racialized violence,” is one of the takeaways that director Chinonye Chukwu demonstrates to the audience of ‘Till.’
Chukwu, who studied film at Temple University, was recently in town to promote her film for the 31st Philadelphia Film Festival and sat down to discuss why she wanted to make this film and the choices she made.
She explained why she answered the call and the conditions under which she would tell this story.
“I knew that the story I wanted to make wasn’t just about pain and suffering that Maime’s story, legacy, her humanity is much greater than the physical violence inflicted upon Emmett that the story that most of us don’t know and I wanted to center Maime in her rightful place in history,” she explained.
It was critical for the filmmaker to focus not only on Mamie Till’s story, but also on humanizing Emmett. So much of what we knew about him was in death and suffering that it’s easy to forget that he was a vibrant young man before his violent death.
Chukwu shared “We only think about the violence inflicted upon Emmett and dismiss everything else we do a disservice to the life that existed after his death and the life that existed prior. As a Black woman in the world I have learned to live in spaces of joy, love and community alongside the inherent pain and trauma of being a Black woman in the world.”
She used the qualities of joy, love, and community to create this film. Till has one feature that stands out. The Tills were a middle-class Black family. Too often in depictions of that era, black people are portrayed as uneducated and living in deplorable conditions. Mamie Till worked as a secretary, had access to department stores, and lived in a nice neighborhood.
“I thought of this when I’m writing the arc of the story. Maime’s arc is going from a woman who was in her own self described bubble that good life that she didn’t concern herself with anyone outside of that bubble till her bubble bursting and her being thrust into a life of activism that will force her to advocate for Black people around the world that’s the journey of the film.”
Mamie explaining to Emmett the rules of survival for a Black person in the south is another important theme in ‘Till.’ Indicators that explained how the two groups led very different lives. Two parties who only communicated on business matters. One being superior to the point of death.
“It’s a constant negotiation that Black people have to make and they make those negotiations in different ways that unspoken and spoken delineation is very much embodied in the negotiations Preacher has to make. It puts you in the position of having to make this impossible choice and it messes up with your psychology of how you see yourself.”
Moses Wright, aka Preacher, is played by the incomparable John Douglas Thompson stood between them taking Emmett and killing all of them. He was forced to make an unwinnable choice.
Danielle Deadwyler was the actress tasked with playing Mamie Till. Deadwyler, better known as Cuffee in ‘The Harder They Fall,’ delivers a career-defining performance.
Chukwu was asked how they prepared for the courtroom scene.
“She’s stunning and transcended. Danielle submitted an audition tape. It was a traditional process. We were looking for months for our Mamie. She blew me away . When I cast the leads of any of my films I look for if they can communicate a story with their eyes, can they hold and command a frame, can they get underneath and in between the words. Can they find the beats and she checked all those boxes. We spend several months going through every emotional beat and nuance and diving into the research together.”
It shows because what’s on the screen is an immensely powerful story not rooted in drama but in love. ‘Till’ opens in theaters nationwide on today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.