"Breaking," previously named "892," is an American thriller drama written and directed by Abi Damaris Corbin and co-written by Kwame Kwei-Armah. The film is based on the 2018 Task & Purpose article “They Didn’t Have to Kill Him,” by Aaron Gell.
"Breaking" stars John Boyega as Lance Corporal Brian Brown-Easley. Brown-Easley served in the Marine Corps as a Lance Corporal prior to 2005 as a supply clerk in Kuwait and Iraq. He received an honorable discharge upon his return. Brown-Easley resided with his mother in Georgia, but it was evident that he had Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder while suffering from lower back discomfort. Soon he met his wife at a local Walmart. They married and had a daughter however his new family couldn’t resolve his issues.
He struggled financially living on a disability check from the department of Veteran Affairs. His money struggles prompted him to attempt to rob a bank. This robbery makes up the bulk of the film.
Nicole Beharie co-stars as Estel Valerie, the bank manager attempting to keep the robbery under control. In his final on-screen appearance, Michael K. Williams plays hostage negotiator Eli Bernard. Both characters are working desperately to help end a saga that began long before either met.
Boyega delivers an emotionally charged performance as a man at the end of his rope. "Breaking" exemplifies the struggles veterans face.
Beharie's role in "Breaking" is small but crucial. She discussed how she prepared for the role.
“It happened very fast but I did speak to a Bank Employee and also there was a lot of information about the woman I actually played,” she said.
The reason Brown-Easley felt the need to rob the bank was because as a veteran his mental and financial needs weren't being met after serving. Beharie shared her thoughts on why we verbally thank our veterans but aren’t facilitating transition.
“It was one of the biggest draws to this story. I’ve had a lot of family that has served in the armed forces in different parts. I have in particular one uncle who came back really different and I feel like just not the institutions but the people in his life including me didn’t necessarily understand what he had been through. I don’t have the resources and support there for him so when I read Brian’s story I felt like it was an opportunity to have that conversation,” the actress said.
John Boyega, portraying the titular character, took a different approach. It was important to him that the audience saw a man that tried to regain balance in his life however was dismissed at every turn. He, like Beharie, learned through this film to have more empathy for veterans.
“It definitely made me feel like vets are alone moving through society with no help or empathy, dealing with the trauma of what they faced. You never know who’s gone out there to protect the very freedom that we enjoy. All of a sudden society ignores them and shoves them to the side. This gave me a really good insight because I don’t have any family that served,” he shared.
Another integral part of "Breaking" was Black fatherhood. Brown-Easley was a man that loved his wife and child. Due to his mental challenges wasn’t able to stay in the household but was determined to provide for them in spite of the rejections life handed him.
Boyega explained “I feel like every man to a certain extent wants to be there for his kids. There is something innate about wanting to be there for your family and provide for them and him not being able to do that on top of the PTSD. It will get to a point where you can’t take it no more. All these emotions and thoughts that make you feel inadequate in your head manifested the outcome. It cripples the man. You wake up everyday being made to feel that you’re not needed. It sends a man to become crazy in a sense.”
The late great Michael K. Williams portrays Eli Benard. Benard is a hostage negotiator, who as a Black man empathizes with Brown-Easley. He feverishly attempts for there to be a positive outcome.
Boyega shared why it was important to have the Williams character part of the film.
“It was very important to have someone there that had empathy and understood the circumstances. If you read the article that this movie was based on this was the main idea. It goes into heavy detail on how things could have been done right. When you look into that you see a world that tells vets, particularly Black vets, don’t make certain types of mistakes, don’t be affected in a certain type of way, we’re not sure we can take care of you. That in itself is a scary thing to think about when you are devoted to your country in service,” he said.
"Breaking" looks to examine the complicated relationship this country has with veterans, in particular Black veterans, and is in theaters now.
