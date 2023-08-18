The “Blue Beetle” film is a fun and exciting superhero movie that introduces a new and exciting character to the DC Comics film universe.

The plot centers on Jaime Reyes, played by Xolo Maridueña, a recent college graduate who returns home with high hopes for his future, only to discover that his home has changed. As he looks for his place in the world, fate intervenes when he unintentionally acquires an ancient relic of extraterrestrial biotechnology called the Scarab. When the Scarab unexpectedly selects Jaime as its symbiotic host, he is gifted with an astonishing suit of armor capable of extraordinary and surprising powers, forever altering his destiny as the super hero Blue Beetle.

