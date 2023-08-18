The “Blue Beetle” film is a fun and exciting superhero movie that introduces a new and exciting character to the DC Comics film universe.
The plot centers on Jaime Reyes, played by Xolo Maridueña, a recent college graduate who returns home with high hopes for his future, only to discover that his home has changed. As he looks for his place in the world, fate intervenes when he unintentionally acquires an ancient relic of extraterrestrial biotechnology called the Scarab. When the Scarab unexpectedly selects Jaime as its symbiotic host, he is gifted with an astonishing suit of armor capable of extraordinary and surprising powers, forever altering his destiny as the super hero Blue Beetle.
Blue Beetle is an exceptionally potent superhero. Due to the abilities of Khaji-Da, the actual Blue Beetle, he is able to construct a special armored suit that grants him super-human strength, the ability to create a shield or an energy pulse, and the ability to morph certain parts of his armor into a variety of weapons, as well as actual wings he uses for flight.
His nemesis in this film is Conrad Carapax, also known as the Indestructible Man, played by Raoul Max Trujillo. In the comic book he was an archaeologist and minor rival of David Garnett, the first Blue Beetle. In the film, his origin story was changed to being an ex-soldier who was hurt in battle and brought back to life by Victoria Cord (Susan Sarandon) to become the prototype that ultimately became Blue Beetle.
While this film has all the mystique that comes with superhero movies, what makes this story so special is that it’s centered on family. The Reyes clan’s close bond is what helps them deal with Jaime’s new abilities as well as the problems that come with having a relative with powers.
The film’s casting is excellent, beginning with Xolo Maridueña as Jaime. He portrays the character with heart and wit. Belissa Escobedo plays Milagro Reyes, Jaime’s rebellious sister, who is anti-establishment and cynical. Adriana Barraza, who plays Jaime’s grandmother, steals the film. She is witty, tough, and resembles a classic Latina grandmother. George Lopez, who plays uncle Rudy, provides one of his best performances in years. This material ultimately enabled him to demonstrate a lot of the personality that we see in his stand-up routines.
When the community requests a Latin director to direct content centered on Latinos, it is often done to ensure authenticity of cultural depiction. Ángel Manuel Soto, whose last film was the moving “Charm City Kings,” completely comprehended the task. It was a fantastic decision to have the family speak both English and Spanish. Furthermore, viewers realized that this family was Mexican American, not just because of the Mexican Spanish vocabulary, but also because of the clothing, music, and set design. If you pay attention, Soto uses Cypress Hill’s “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That” during a significant battle sequence. The action is well-choreographed and thrilling, and the special effects are excellent.
While the overall story is a bit predictable it’s still fun. The only thing that one wished more time was spent on was the suit. While not terrible compared to the other members of the DC universe, there was an opportunity to really design something impressive. Hopefully he will get an upgrade in the sequel.
It cannot be overlooked that Warner Bros. has had greater success with comic book heroes outside of Batman and Superman who are less well-known and more focused on humor. Blue Beetle is that kind of hero, therefore he appeals to audiences interested in meeting new characters as well as comic book fans.
Despite the fact that he’s been around since 1940, this blue-suited superhero isn’t quite as well-known as the other characters in DC Comics world. Blue Beetle is the DC counterpart to Marvel’s Spider-Man for folks who are more familiar with superhero movies than their original material.
What makes him so special is that he’s just a young man trying to live a regular life and make his family proud. He never asked to become a superhero, he was thrusted into it. This makes Jaime Reyes relatable and sure-fire hit with the younger viewers who will see themselves represented in him.
The only sad part is that due to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes talent has been unable to promote the film and will not be attending the premiere. Ideally, they will have the opportunity to be celebrated during the award season.
