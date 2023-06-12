The 2023 BlackStar Film Festival is back and will take place Aug. 2-6, featuring in-person screenings at the Kimmel Cultural Campus's Perelman Theater, the Suzanne Roberts Theatre and the Lightbox Film Center in Philadelphia, as well as online.

The film festival will include 93 films from 31 nations, including 19 world premieres, 11 North American premieres, 5 U.S. premieres, and 10 East Coast premieres. Forty-seven films will have their world premieres in Philadelphia. This year, films address climate justice, queer storytelling, and migration and displacement themes.

