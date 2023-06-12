The 2023 BlackStar Film Festival is back and will take place Aug. 2-6, featuring in-person screenings at the Kimmel Cultural Campus's Perelman Theater, the Suzanne Roberts Theatre and the Lightbox Film Center in Philadelphia, as well as online.
The film festival will include 93 films from 31 nations, including 19 world premieres, 11 North American premieres, 5 U.S. premieres, and 10 East Coast premieres. Forty-seven films will have their world premieres in Philadelphia. This year, films address climate justice, queer storytelling, and migration and displacement themes.
The world premiere of Ja'Tovia Gary's "Quiet As It's Kept" is a modern cinematic answer to Toni Morrison's first novel "The Bluest Eye," and "Invisible Beauty," a documentary honoring pioneering model and activist Bethann Hardison and Frédéric Tcheng, are among the highlights. In addition, Violeta Ayala's "La Lucha," which will have its world premiere at the festival, follows the story of a group of disabled individuals in Bolivia who travel the Andes in wheelchairs to protest for their pension and battle for their civil rights.
"We are excited to present another groundbreaking lineup and hope that it allows filmmakers of the global majority to connect with new audiences through intimate and important storytellings," said BlackStar Chief Executive and Artistic Officer Maori Karmael Holmes. "We consider every aspect of the festival to be an intentional community building effort, centered on joy, radical care, and thriving, and we are looking forward to presenting another festival that embodies this generous spirit."
“Once again we went through the film programming process with a brilliant group of curators, makers, and thinkers. At this year’s festival we will explore wide-ranging and urgent themes, from queer futures in cinema to climate justice and resistance to land theft,” added Nehad Khader, the festival director. “And we are thrilled to be able to continue to share this work with our community around the world both in-person in Philadelphia and virtually.”
The international premiere of short films developed through BlackStar's Philadelphia Filmmaker Lab, sponsored by Black Experience on Xfinity, will also take place at this year's festival. The Lab, which was founded in 2021 to support young and mid-career artists in the Greater Philadelphia area, provides equipment, space, crew, mentorship, financing, and critical input for a year.
Following a class of four directors in the first year, BlackStar expanded the initiative last year to include both directors and producers. Directors Zardosht Afshari, Aaron Brokenbough Jr., David Gaines and Simone Holland, and producers Stephanie Malson, Elizah Turner and Samiyah Wardlaw are among the 2023 fellows.
In “An Endoscopy,” directed by Afshari and Brokenbough, a film student accompanies an immigrant Iraqi student for a medical procedure with the agreement that he will serve as her documentary's subject. “The Freedom to Fall Apart,” helmed by Gaines and produced by Turner, is a collection of four vignettes that examine the function of shame in the Black American political body. “All That's Left" is a film by director Holland and producer Malson about Mercedes, who struggles to distinguish between reality and her imagination as she embarks on a voyage of self-discovery and relationship-building.
The 2023 BlackStar Film Festival will also include parties, programs, and conversations, the majority of which will be revealed in the coming months. Last year, BlackStar sponsored First Friday!, an evening of art, live music, cocktails, and light fare presented in collaboration with the Barnes Foundation. Omar's Hat performed at the 2022 event, and there was a screening of "Blackalachia," an immersive film by Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Moses Sumney, followed by a talk with the filmmaker.
This year's First Friday! at the Barnes Foundation will feature new programming. BlackStar is also thrilled to be an official 2023 partner with the W Philadelphia hotel, which is only around the corner from festival stages.
For more information on the BlackStar Film Festival and for a full list of its lineup, visit www.blackstarfest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.