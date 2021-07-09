With a combination of virtual and select in-person access, the BlackStar Film Festival is back with a vengeance. This festival is in its tenth year and has established itself as an important stop on the summer film festival circuit. The event, which will take place over five days from Aug. 4-8 , will continue to be the premier stop for filmmakers of color while also incorporating some exciting new elements thanks to some new initiatives, one of which is Seen. Seen is a print publication that focuses on Black, brown, and Indigenous cultures around the world. Every year, it will be released twice. Additionally, the festival will roll out a new podcast “Many Lumens,” that will feature innovative artists, change-makers and cultural workers in film. The podcast will be hosted by BlackStar creator, Maori Karmael Holmes. This will allow the festival to maintain a presence throughout the year.
Documentaries, experimental, narrative, short and feature-length films will be among the offerings at the festival. With entries from 27 different countries, BlackStar will stay true to its theme of global representation. Among those countries are 18 films from around the world, as well as premieres from North America. The festival’s lineup will also include 29 films from the Philadelphia area.
Attendees will still get personalized programming such as panels and access to events made available on the digital platform. Holmes stated that “So much of BlackStar’s magic is in the people and the opportunity to bring incredible independent filmmakers together. In 10 years, we have seen so much of that togetherness, of filmmakers finding each other and their audiences, and I can’t wait to see what the next 10 bring,” the BlackStar Artistic Director & CEO further adds “And while we remain mostly distanced, with a primarily digital festival again this year, we are excited to share this incredible film slate, which is global in scope, with the global audience the digital format allows.”
Here are some films that festival attendees should look for:
”Strength”- a feature documentary by Jorge Díaz Sánchez chronicling an indigenous youth basketball team in Oaxaca, Mexico, in its world premiere.
”Madame Pipi”- a short documentary by Rachelle Salnave following the lives of Haitian bathroom attendants working the nightclubs of Miami amidst the uncertainties of COVID-19 and rising costs of living, in its world premiere.
”The Inheritance”- a feature narrative by Ephraim Asili, which weaves the history of the West Philadelphia-based MOVE Organization, the Black Arts Movement, and a narrative based on the filmmaker’s younger years when he was a member of a Black radical collective.
”Teeth”- an experimental film by Jennifer Martin, in which a couple are forced by UK immigration officials to provide increasingly performative evidence their relationship’s legitimacy, a grueling audition of acceptability that quickly escalates into surreal horror, in its US premiere.
”The Silent Protest: 1929 Jerusalem”- a short documentary by Mahasen Nasser-Eldin chronicling a 1929 protest launched by a Palestinian women’s movement in Jerusalem who held a silent demonstration in protest of the British colonization, in its US premiere.
”Their Algeria”- a feature documentary by Lina Soualem about her grandparents’ separation after 62 years together, their lives in Algeria and their experiences as immigrants living in a small medieval town in central France, in its US premiere
”Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)”- a feature narrative by Arie and Chuko Esiri that follows the stories of a pair of Lagosians, Mofe, a factory technician, and Rosa, a hairdresser, on their quest for what they believe will be a better life on foreign shores, in its Philadelphia premiere.
”Bitchin’:The Sound and Fury of Rick James”- a feature documentary by Sacha Jenkins that tells the story of the legendary funkster’s extraordinary and tumultuous life, times and musical legacy, in its Philadelphia premiere.
”Pink Carnations” — an experimental film by Nadia Hironaka & Matthew Suib reflecting on a Japanese American family’s history at an internment camp during World War II, in its Philadelphia premiere.
”Writing with Fire”- a feature documentary by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh profiling India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women, a group of journalists who break traditions on the frontlines of India’s biggest issues and within the confines of their homes, in its Philadelphia premiere.
”Beans”- a feature narrative by Tracey Deer about a 12-year-old torn between innocent childhood and delinquent adolescence; forced to grow up fast to become the tough Mohawk warrior she needs to be during the Indigenous uprising known as The Oka Crisis, which tore Quebec and Canada apart in the summer of 1990, in its Philadelphia premiere.
”Waikiki”- a feature narrative by Christopher Kahunahana about a hula dancer’s fight for survival and sanity in the shadows of Waikiki, an unflinching glimpse into paradise where there remains hope through human connection and re-connection to ʻaina (nature), in its Philadelphia premiere.
”Melting Snow” an experimental film by Janah Elise exploring the coloniality of Puerto Rico’s labor force through the symbol water.
In addition to the digital screenings, there will be a slate of in-person events in Philadelphia this year. Nightly film screenings at Eakins Oval, in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, from 8pm to 11pm, Aug. 4 — 7.
As part of the in-person portion, the Mann Center will host opening and closing night parties that are free to the public.
For more information on tickets, passes and programming, visit blackstarfest.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.