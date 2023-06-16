Celebrate Juneteenth by seeing the premiere of “Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia,” a documentary about one of Philadelphia’s earliest and most inspiring African American families. The short-film, produced by WHYY-TV and the Museum of the American Revolution, exposes viewers to free Black Philadelphian James Forten and his fascinating family.

The film takes viewers behind the scenes of the museum’s current “Black Founders” exhibition to investigate the multiple roles this family played throughout the Revolutionary War. Karen Smyles, a WHYY producer, spoke on the significance of the film.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.