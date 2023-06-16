Celebrate Juneteenth by seeing the premiere of “Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia,” a documentary about one of Philadelphia’s earliest and most inspiring African American families. The short-film, produced by WHYY-TV and the Museum of the American Revolution, exposes viewers to free Black Philadelphian James Forten and his fascinating family.
The film takes viewers behind the scenes of the museum’s current “Black Founders” exhibition to investigate the multiple roles this family played throughout the Revolutionary War. Karen Smyles, a WHYY producer, spoke on the significance of the film.
“James Forten was actually in attendance when they read the Declaration of Independence in 1776,” Smyles points out. “Imagine what that must have been like, for this young Black boy, surrounded by all these other white Americans, hearing this document being read. I feel like if someone had shared this information with me as a child, it would have been quite beneficial.”
The Forten family, as seen in “Black Founders,” “was a family of revolutionaries,” Smyles continues. “One thing the exhibition does is show that Black Americans were very much involved in the Revolutionary War effort. James Forten himself takes on the role of a privateer (a private person that engages in maritime warfare under a commission of war). He boarded a ship and fought on behalf of the nation.”
The other piece of information Smyles wants viewers to know about James Forten is “he becomes one of the wealthiest businessmen in the city. He became a sailmaker (someone who makes and repairs sails for sailboats), an important trade and very much in demand at that time. He was given the business by the white sailmaker that he was employed by.”
This economic freedom allowed Forten to have status in the African American community and assist the abolitionist movement.
“The exhibit is not just about James Forten, but about the entire Forten family and generations of the Forten family because there are many others in the family who go on to do monumental things that are really worthy of being heard, “ Smyles informs.
Additionally, Dr. Julie Winch, author of the first scholarly biography of James Forten titled “A Gentleman of Color: The Life of James Forten,” and author and historian Erica Armstrong Dunbar offer a captivating look at Black Philadelphia during the 18th and 19th centuries. Michael Idriss and Matthew Skic examine aspects of Forten’s life that influenced his historical trajectory. Arthur Sudler, the director of the Historical Society and Archives at the African American Episcopal Church of St. Thomas, has Forten family ties dating back to the church’s inception. Dolly Marshall and Atwood “Kip” Forten Jacobs, both descendants of James Forten, meet for the first time during the filming of this production.
The program is another example of the rich history Black Philadelphians have in the city and helps dispel the misconception that African Americans did not contribute to the development of the city or the nation.
The film will have a special premiere at the Museum of the American Revolution on Friday from 5:15–7 p.m. as part of a weekend-long Juneteenth celebration. Tickets include a reception, access to the “Black Founders” exhibition, and a Q&A session after screening of the film. For more information, visit WHYY.org or amrevmuseum.org.
Viewers that are unable attend can expect the film to air on WHYY-TV on Monday at 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.
