Sundance 2022 featured a slew of films with a Black lens, films that focused on global blackness and starred Black actors in roles that provided some range and nuance.
Here’s a list of films that made an impression and deserved to be seen by a larger audience.
Nanny“Nanny” was the winner of the Grand Jury Prize in the US Dramatic Competition. Nikyatu Jusu directed this horror folklore film about a Senegalese immigrant woman hired as a Nanny for an upper-class white family. The film depicted the disparity between an undocumented worker, Aisha (Anna Diop), and the upper-class family she works for while saving money to bring her child to America. Anna Diop delivers an enthralling performance, with director Nikyatu reaching back to the ancestors using water as the tiding thread running through the film. The film has not yet been purchased for distribution, but hopefully, that will change.
Buyer: No distribution currently
EmergencyCollege friends Sean and Kunle plan for a legendary night of partying before parting ways at graduation in Carey Willima’s “Emergency.” The discovery of an unconscious white woman on their hardwood floor alters their evening’s projection. At the heart of the debate is whether to call 911 and why doing so may not be the best option given the optics. Carey Williams, the director, uses humor and the setting of a predominantly white college to heighten this authentic discussion of police vs. community. RJ Ryder (Sean) and Donald Elise Watkins (Kunle) deliver standout performances.
Buyer: Amazon
Theater Release: May 20
Amazon Prime: May 27
DescendantThe power of preserving one’s history is exemplified in Margaret Brown’s “Descendant.” The story centers on a slave ship named The Clotilda. This ship sailed 110 enslaved Africans into Mobile, Alabama, more than 50 years after slave trading was punishable by death. To conceal the evidence, the ship was destroyed. This history of what happened to the descendants and their owners was buried, but the ancestors of those enslaved began to speak up, relieving the atrocity.
Brown purposefully demonstrates how the Meaher family (Slave Owners) maintains a stranglehold on the community through control of land, the factories releasing chemicals into the water, resulting in the community’s medical issues.
Questlove (Ahmir Thompson) is one of the producers of this film, which was recently acquired for Netflix by the Obama’s production company Higher Ground.
Buyer: Netflix
Honk for Jesus. Save Your SoulDirectors Adamma Ebo used a mock documentary to tell the story of a disgraced pastor named Lee Curtis Child (Sterling K. Brown) and his first lady, Trinitie Childs (Regina Hall). Amid a sex scandal, the megachurch pastor is fighting to reclaim the limelight he values most. Adamma Ebo used their Atlanta upbringing to highlight the cracks in the Black Church, particularly the megachurches that preach the gospel of prosperity. This film will make you laugh and think about how these places of “healing” have turned into areas of pain and trauma, thanks to stellar performances by both Brown and Hall.
Buyer: No distribution currently
MasterDirector/Writer Mariama Diallo uses a haunted college backdrop to highlight the hardships of a Black student’s experiences at an old New England college while also showing the journey and tribulations of the college’s first Black Dean. Regina Hall plays the dean, the Master, and Zoe Renee plays Jasmine Moore, a Black College Student assigned to the dreaded haunted room. Diallo employs ghosts and history to demonstrate the microaggressions and racism that each face. A university that takes pride in its diversity is clinging to the past and its racist ideologies.
Buyer: Amazon
Amazon Prime: March 18
God’s CountrySandra (Newton) is fed up with accepting things as they are. A former New Orleans police officer is now a tenured professor at a rural college. She is fed up with life and everything it has to offer. Hurricane Katrina was to blame for the forced relocation. After recently burying her mother, everything seems to be hitting her at once. The only thing she has control over is who gets to step on her land. A new set of complex issues arises because of the dispute, problems she is willing to confront head-on. A pair of trespassing hunters put that to the test ad nauseam. We know this will not end well because Sandra is adamant about not bending. Julian Higgins, writer/director, and Shaye Ogbonna, writer, make some interesting choices that will lead to complex conversations. Thandiwe Newton demonstrates why she is one of the best actresses working today as this complexly wounded woman who refuses to let go.
Buyer: No distribution currently
Mars One (Marte Um)The story of an Afro-Brazilian family is told in “Mars One.” The film focuses on the Martin family, who all have dreams contradicting one another. They are a lower-middle-class family. The themes played out at the films heart including patriarchy, homosexuality, religion, and a love of soccer. Deivinho (Cícero Lucas) is burdened by his father’s dream of becoming a professional soccer player, while he dreams of becoming an astronaut. His older sister, Eunice (Camilla Damião), is dying to be free of her parents’ control. Mom (Rejane Faria) has a series of dreadful days, and Wellington (Carlos Francisco), a recovering alcoholic, desperately wants to reclaim his place as the head of this family.
What distinguishes director Gabriel Martins’ film is that it is one of the few to focus on Afro-Brazilians living in Brazil without any of the tropes generally associated with that population. It’s unabashedly Black and Brazilian. At its core, it is about love and learning to accept that being different does not imply being inferior.
Buyer: Magnolia International
892John Boyega gives a riveting performance as Lance Corporal Brian Brown-Easley. He portrays a veteran who has PTSD that decides to rob a bank because his disability check has been garnished. This film also features Michael K. Willimas’ final performance as hostage negotiator Eli Bernard. While some of the film’s pacing may be a little slow, the film’s heart is Boyega’s performance. He exemplifies patriotism’s hypocrisy. We send young men to war to end conflicts started by older men, then leave them to fend for themselves when they return. Nicole Beharie plays Bank Manager Estel Valerie, attempting to bring things to a peaceful conclusion. The film raises many questions, but Boyega keeps us watching until the end.
Buyer: Bleecker Street
Alice“Alice” is the film with the most complexities. Based on a true story, “Alice” is set in the 1970s on a plantation that still houses enslaved people. Young Alice (KeKe Palmer) is unaware that Black people are free until she escapes and meets truck driver Frank (Common), who tries to explain to her that slavery was abolished decades ago and that she is, in fact, in 1973. It abruptly shifts from a slave film to a Blaxploitation film, with Alice quickly learning to use modern tools. While stories about enslavement are essential, it is also critical to tell them with nuance and care, rather than simply for entertainment value.
Buyer: Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attraction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.