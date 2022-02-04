From the young dance phenom on “So You Think You Can Dance” to being “the Bullet” in “Hamilton” to her Tony nominated role as “Disco Donna” in “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” Ariana DeBose has been preparing for this moment for a long time. DeBose, who plays “Anita” in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” is stepping into the spotlight, and it’s well deserved.
She is the epitome of a triple threat, a dancer, actor, and singer, and “Anita” shows the world that Broadway’s brightest stars are frequently waiting in the wings for their chance to shine.
“The moment that I am in had been years in the making,” is how DeBose summarizes it.
As awards season kicks into high gear, she is on the verge of becoming the first Queer Afro-Latina woman to be nominated for an Oscar. It seems appropriate that she be the one to change what it means to be all three at a time when we are redefining what that looks like. There is no doubt about it, DeBose did not become a sensation overnight; at the age of thirty-one, she has worked extremely hard to achieve this position. She already has a Golden Globe; will she add another award? Only time will tell, but with SAG and Critics Choice nominations, her chances are looking good.
It has not been an easy road for DeBose.
“I moved to New York when I was nineteen. It was post the “So You Think You Can Dance” experience. Hitting the pavement like actors do. I stood in line, went to the multiple auditions and received many rejections before I even got a yes. I think what a defining thing for me has been my time on Broadway that I choose to keep saying yes to each job and none of those jobs were the same. This made me versatile,” is how she defines her growth as an artist.
It was her turn as “Disco Donna” that led her to Steven Spielberg and eventually “Anita.”
“None of the roles had anything to do with each other but they prepared me. I was just an artist that wanted to continue to learn every time I took on a job.”
She said that as a dancer she often felt overlooked in the arts and that can be a hard pill to swallow.
“It is intense and often dancers are last considered, that’s reflected in the hierarchy of the industry, and it’s reflected in the dollar signs. You can’t do shows without dancers, but we are not prioritized. And you do try to move out of the box and take on other roles. It’s extremely hard, but it can be done.”
She adds “that dancers make some of the most versatile actors. We know how to take direction. We know how to adapt. There are many things I represent but my identity as a dancer is front and center on this one. I am really hopeful since the door opened for me that the door will open for more dancers.”
For DeBose, as an artist, West Side Story has a key scene that sums her up perfectly. It’s when she sings “America.” Anita is set to break into the song’s dancing section as she sings her way through the streets of New York. She instinctively brushes her hand in front of that gorgeous yellow dress and opens up.
“Let’s start with Justin Peck and Patricia Delgado (choreographers for “West Side Story”). This choreographic team, what a gift to me. I had met Justin while I was doing Hamilton and he just seemed so special. He played to my strengths. It’s not every day a choreographer will play to your strengths. And for me and for David (Bernardo) he met us where we were. He asked who these people in your bodies are, and the answer for Anita started in her skirt”
This explains the lovely relationship between Anita and Bernardo that plays out on film.
“Her skirt is symbolic of her life force. She’s on fire, passionate and constantly moving.” Is how DeBose explains her synergy.
Another thing DeBose is deliberate about is remaining true to her Blackness, Womanhood, Queerness, and, more specifically, her Puerto Rican roots. All of this influences how she moves through the world, but it also contributes to the discussion of what it means to be Latina.
“Anytime that this subject is brought up I always get a little emotional. I wanted this character to be a role model or the entity on screen that I needed to see when I was a kid. One of the gifts of this moment that I’m in is that I do hear from young girls, other beautiful Afro-Latina Hermanas that say ‘ I see myself in you.”
It is Ariana DeBose, one of many, who is changing that definition of what it means to be Latino, especially in the entertainment industry and utilizing her voice to make us feel a little more confident.
“West Side Story” is currently streaming on Disney+.
