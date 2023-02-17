From the original comics to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, the fun of a character with the powers of Ant-Man comes from his ability to shrink down to a miniscule size that makes an ant a majestic steed and a spider an absolutely terrifying adversary.
The newest MCU movie “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” manages to place Ant-Man in the one setting where his size really doesn’t matter: the cosmos by way of green screen.
The film opens to find Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) struggling to reconnect with his daughter and his place in life, following extended periods of absence in recent years due to both his incarceration and being trapped in the Quantum Realm during “The Blip.” An inadvertent research project mistake made by Lang’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton) eventually leads Scott and his family to the Quantum Realm where a powerful adversary of time itself, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), has been biding his time waiting for an opportunity to escape, which just so happens to come in the form of the particles powering Ant-Man’s abilities.
For as much as this is by design, the fact that film is essentially a preamble/connector story, meant to introduce MCU audiences to Kang and his designs on the multiverse as a lead-in to the Marvel saga’s latest phase, means that there are no tangible emotional through lines to grab onto in Ant-Man’s latest outing.
The Ant-Man series had thus far positioned itself as its own small corner of the MCU, telling relatively self-contained stories that hinged on Ant-Man’s family ties and fallibility, whereas the latest chapter is all about its connections to the larger story at the complete disservice of the Ant-Man films’ unique charms.
Gone are the prior films inventive set-pieces involving a miniscule Ant-Man riding gigantically-scaled insects while avoiding common household items that have become the size of skyscrapers; these sequences have been replaced with a Star Wars indebted galaxy of goofy creatures and alien landscapes that all mash together in a CGI soup.
While the new setting does allow for interesting imagery every now and again, it all ends up seeming a bit like leftover imagery from the Guardians of the Galaxy series, without much personality to make it identifying-ly unique.
The sole aspect of the film to really make an impact is the one player actually meant to move from this movie to the overarching saga of the MCU: Majors’ Kang. Majors has been proving his dramatic chops for years now, i.e. “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” and he brings with him a level of gravitas that makes his villain the most interesting antagonist the MCU has produced in years. Majors is able to produce actual emotion and showcase his characters’ motivations in ways that feel more textured and subtle than the standard MCU baddie and succeeds in creating anticipation for his future on-screen appearances.
For what it’s worth, the ensemble cast, including Rudd, Newton, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas, does their best in rather thankless roles that only emphasize their plot-advancing powers as opposed to any real emotional growth or payoffs as a result of the plot’s arc. Newton as Lang’s daughter Cassie gets the most exposure, as she is clearly meant to be part of the MCU’s new youth movement, and she does well enough to make one interested to see where future exploits will lead her.
At the end of the day, this is a film for the MCU faithful alone; those interested in seeing the next chapter and future major antagonist of the MCU will race to the screens, while a filmgoer hoping to see a story with a defined plot arc and characters worth emotionally investing in will probably have to look elsewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.