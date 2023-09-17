In years past, audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival were used to navigating the city's downtown arts district with sharp elbows and even sharper eyes, dodging the throngs of paparazzi and selfie-seekers who descend annually to catch glimpses of the stars walking red carpets on behalf of their latest projects.

Thanks to the ongoing writers and actors strikes in Hollywood, this year the celebrity factor was dialed way down. Yes, Sean Penn and Dakota Johnson showed up for the Canadian premiere of their erotically charged chamber piece, "Daddio." And Sylvester Stallone was on hand, not only for the world premiere of the Netflix documentary "Sly," but also for an exhibition of his paintings at the TIFF Bell Lightbox theater, which played host to an adoring - and endearing - conversation with the actor on Friday. (Some productions were granted interim agreements by the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, allowing their members to make promotional appearances during the strike.)

The Washington Post

