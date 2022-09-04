Chances are you’ve seen him somewhere, someplace and at some time during his comedy career.
And now, if you tune into YouTube , you can watch Alonzo Bodden’s new comedy special “Stupid Don’t Get Tired” from Helium Comedy Studios. Filmed in front of a live audience in Philadelphia’s Helium Comedy Club, the special is now available for free on the platform.
“Helium Comedy Studios, which is based in Philadelphia, approached me,” Bodden explains. “They came up with the idea to put the special on social media and it worked.”
Without any advanced preparation – “I didn’t rehearse anything earlier and the audience was not prepped in any way before the show” — the show was as spontaneous as it could be. “The only thing we did do was reshoot the show a couple of times so that we’d have something to edit if necessary.”
Bodden is able to reach audiences through his commentary on various social issues like Black Lives Matter, COVID, counter culture, and lots of current events.
And Bodden insists he really liked the idea of performing live in front of a small audience.“Doing your comedy in a club like Helium can sometimes be a little more fun than standing in front of hundreds of people at a concert. But don’t get me wrong, I enjoy both. But there’s much more intimacy at Helium as opposed to doing it in front of a large concert audience,” Bodden says.
He adds, the intimacy and rewards are magnified when doing your act in front of a Philly audience.”Here’s a town where they once threw snowballs at Santa Claus. In Philly, if they don’t like you, they let you know. But if they do like you, they let you know that, too.
“There’s an old saying that ‘If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere.’ Well, I say ‘If you can make it in Philly you can make it anywhere!’”
And Bodden can obviously make it in Philly – and in many other cities as well. The Queens, New York native, now lives in in Los Angeles. Before he became a professional stand up comic, he worked as an airplane mechanic for 10 years. Later, he would instruct other mechanics in how best to do their jobs.
“I would stand in front of the class and make people laugh,” he recalls. “It wasn’t done on purpose. They just saw me as a funny guy.”
And so did others he started to meet. “So one day, I decided to take a class in comedy writing and acting, and once I did, I was hooked.”
Hooked and on his way up the comedy ladder of success. In the almost 30 years that Bodden has been performing, he’s done many things of note, such as winning first place on Season 3 of “Last Comic Standing.” He then went on to become a judge on the show.
He also did some film work, including “Scary Movie 4,” “Bringing Down the House,” and “The Girl Next Door.”
Earlier this summer, he appeared in a documentary titled “Right to Offend: The Black Comedy Revolution.”
Additionally he’s done several roles on television. On Sept. 29, Bodden will be seen on the CBS comedy series “Ghosts.” He also does a weekly podcast called “Who’s Paying Attention?”
So Bodden knows he’s funny enough to make a career out of comedy. But how would the rest of us know?
“I once heard a comedian explain it this way” ‘A funny guy can make his friends laugh around a water cooler. But a comedian can make 100 people laugh on cue.’”
