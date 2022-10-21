When you first see Aldis Hodge, you notice something very noticeable about him. It is not his good looks, but rather a certain confidence in himself. There’s also a southern charm and a generally positive attitude that’s uncommon in Hollywood. The 36-year-old North Carolina native is having a breakthrough, a moment he earned through decades of hard work in this industry.
He currently stars as ADA DeCourcy Ward in the Showtime series “City on a Hill,” but this month, he’ll be spreading his wings in “Black Adam” as the iconic Hawkman (Carter Hall). The DC character first appeared in the “Flash” Comics in 1940.
“Like I said, putting on that ‘Hawkman’ is more than just putting on a suit. I’m putting on dreams,” is how Hodge explains bringing this innovative character to life.
His traits include being a brilliant tactician, a fierce warrior, and a strong leader. He is also a romantic and a leader in his field of archaeology. These qualities helped him rise to the position of chairman of the Justice Society of America. The character in “Black Adam” is the yin to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam. Black Adam is motivated by rage and vengeance, whereas Hawkman is motivated by justice and fairness.
Hodge discussed how he prepared for the role and his experience working with the icon, also known as “The Rock.”
“My knowledge was pretty general. I did more research on Black Adam and Hawkman specifically. I got into the Hawkman stand alone series from Geoff Johns and it was amazing diving into all that backstory. He has such a cool history making him such an awesome character, not to mention his positioning as the leader of the Justice Society. Couldn’t have picked a better person to portray.”
There has been so much emphasis on the Black superhero and his or her deservingness that some audiences may have missed the fact that in the last ten years, the depiction of superheroes on the big screen has evolved to include characters of color not only as villains, but also as heroes.
Hodge shared how creatives have broadened the definition of a superhero and who gets to play one.
“For me, it’s the greatest value that I take away from the fact that we can be of value progressively in this towards real change. When it comes to people looking at themselves in this space and normalizing it, they no longer have to imagine but know it’s real. Imagination gets replaced with choice. They can choose. That’s the real power in what we are able to do and accomplish with this kind of art,” were his sentiments.
Hodge may be getting bigger roles, but he’s been steadily working from his stirring performance as Anthony Woods in “Clemency” to his role as Jim Brown in the critically acclaimed “One Night in Miami.” Those roles all helped define him as an artist, so the question is whether they are providing him with the freedom he so richly deserves.
“I feel like I’m getting more autonomy in my career. I’ve been at this game now for 33 years and working toward big picture goals. Every single job is a step towards that goal. ‘Black Adam’ is a major step towards the big picture goal were I see carving out a legacy in terms of work that opens up more opportunities, but i’m not where I feel its on auto pilot,” he said.
One doesn’t get to work with a superstar like “The Rock” and not learn anything. Hodge shared what he learned from the star.
“Gracious, he’s very gracious. It’s what I feel from DJ. He’s really the strategic leader in this film. It wasn’t just about him shining but understanding what the fans wanted to see. They want to see a real substantial story and all of the JSA(Justice Society of America), that’s the platform he gave us to do,” he shared.
Aside from the action figures, one of the biggest benefits of bringing a superhero to life is donning the costume. In Hawkman’s case, the wings were made specifically for Hodge.
“Back to the point of representation, putting on that armor was more than just putting on a suit. It was putting on a suit because of what it means. It was beautiful. It was awesome,” he said.
Hodge has worked hard for this moment and rightfully deserves his shine. On Oct. 21, he will have the opportunity to represent not only the community, but also to wear a suit fitted for a hero and move one step closer to claiming autonomy over his career.
Black Adam and Hawkman soar into theaters today.
