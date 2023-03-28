HALLE BAILEY DISNEY DREAMERS

Halle Bailey, right, was announced as the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy Celebrity Ambassador on Friday. — NNPA

During a press junket held in a roped-off lawn area near the famous Walt Disney World Parade, a little girl named Mila experienced a dream moment.

“The Little Mermaid” star and Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey spotted Mila in a crowd of onlookers as Bailey spoke to the media during an event that kicked off the Disney Dreamers Academy, where 100 students receive mentorship during a four-day educational and entertainment excursion.

NNPA

