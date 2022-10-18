True Renaissance artist J. Bernard Calloway is paving his way to becoming a household name with his lead role as the husband in BET’s Emmy-nominated comedy series “The Ms. Pat Show.”
As season two wraps up, Calloway describes his role and the popular series.
The show, described as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” as well as “brutally honest and outrageous,” tells the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom (Ms. Pat), whose hustle was born on the streets of Atlanta.
Co-created and loosely based on the life of stage comedienne Patricia Williams, Calloway plays the father figure.
“I star as the male lead, Ms. Pat’s husband,” Calloway explains. “The voice of reason if you will.”
When Calloway attended Alabama State University, he gave no thought to an acting career. He says, “Acting was never on my possible career list. I always sang and played instruments, and in college I also played football. But a bunch of us started singing around campus,when one day a girl approached us. She said they were doing a musical and asked if we’d come in and audition.”
Well, not only did Calloway audition, he got a part, and light bulbs began going off in his head. He found he really enjoyed acting and thought perhaps he could do something with it. So he switched his major and graduated with a degree in acting. Calloway then began the long road to success.
“My first professional job was in a touring company show of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird,’” he recalls. “The touring company was the Montana Repertory Theatre Company. Well, I grew up in warm, sunny Florida, so it was quite a culture shock for me – going from 83 degree weather to 11 below zero!”
He toured with the company for six months, and though it was a bit difficult at times, he insists he learned a lot. “Since it was my first professional job, I will say it was quite an experience. We did all our traveling by bus which was anything but glamorous, but on the bright side I got to see our beautiful country which I might never have seen otherwise.”
To date, the former ASU football player turned Broadway, Film and TV star, has performed in numerous regional theaters. He’s also appeared in two Award-winning productions, “Memphis” and “All the Way.” He shared the screen with Denzel Washington in “The Taking of Pelham 123,” starred in “Man on the Ledge, “ and many television shows.
And Calloway is the first African-American actor to have ever played the Grinch, in the 2015-2016 season of the Old Globe’s holiday tradition of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch stole Christmas.”
“I enjoyed playing the Grinch, as I enjoy all the other roles I’ve played,” Calloway admits.
“With my current role, I want to see my character evolve and connect with the audience – especially with Black men.
“I want to be able to touch men’s lives, and to give back to our culture to empower our people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.