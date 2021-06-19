ABC’s race and culture team captures the heart of Juneetenth in “Our America: Black Freedom” a special multi-platform documentary available to stream now on the ABC app and premiering on Hulu.
“‘Our America: Black Freedom’ is really an opportunity to share the Juneteenth legacy,” said Porsha Grant, Executive Producer, Race and Culture, at ABC Owned Television Stations.
Grant said that Juneteenth has been a holiday celebrated by a lot of Black families for generations but may be needed now more than ever.
“More people were looking for something to hold on to after George Floyd was murdered, for a lot of people that was Juneteenth. That’s what we really what we wanted to get at in this special,” said Grant.“We wanted to talk about the history, the roots, the very birth of the holiday, from what happened on the shores of Galveston, Texas, when Gordon Granger arrived with the news that, ‘hey, you all are free.’”
In one episode, an ABC journalist spoke with a historian who shared that contrary to popular belief, folks in Texas most likely knew about the Emancipation Proclamation and slaveholders willfully did not want to adhere to it.
“It may be a bit of a fallacy that nobody knew. They knew, there was enough going on [for the slaveholders to have known that the Emancipation Proclamation was signed], they just didn’t want to do anything about it until they had to. So when the Union troops showed up, they had to,” said Grant
According to Grant, ABC’s special, “Our America: Black Freedom”, is also an ode to Texas.
“It is a love letter to Texas because Texas is at the root of the holiday, that’s where the news first came to those folks who were enslaved for two and a half extra years,” said Grant .
Juneeteenth has both a cultural and historical place in America’s story.
“And we get into the traditions, the red foods. When you go to Texas for Juneteenth, you’re going to see barbecue, you’re going to see strawberry soda, you’re going to see watermelon, you’re going to see red velvet cake.
“There’s a historical significance to that red, that draws all the way back to Africa, representing the blood of the slaves and their endurance, but also that red, tying into the Kola nut which survived the trip across the ocean, which has a red hue. So it really is deep and we go into a lot of that in the special,” Grant said.
“Our America: Black Freedom” spotlights heartfelt elements such as the 5,000-square-foot “Absolute Equality” mural in Galveston, Texas — that begins at the same spot where Gen. Gordon Granger issued the orders that resulted in the freedom of more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in Texas — to understanding the historical depth of spiritual hymns and dances as part of Juneteenth, including on-the-ground reporting by Philadelphia‘s own TaRhonda Thomas.
There is also an in-depth interview with the grandmother of Juneteenth, 94-year-old Opal Lee, the activist behind pushing to make the day a national holiday.
Part of the special chronicles Lee’s journey as she has been marching two and a half miles in designated states across the country as part of a walking campaign pushing for Juneteenth to become a nationally recognized holiday. Symbolizing the two and a half years it took for the news of the Emancipation Proclamation to reach Texas.
“We also look to the future. We talk about freedom, Jubilee day, Emancipation Day, Liberation Day, that’s what Juneteenth was before it became Juneteenth. All of that means freedom. So we go into what is freedom for us now? Are we free? What does that look like? We asked that question. And we looked into the future, and how to build upon what has already been done to attain freedom.
“We looked at generational wealth, which is what TaRhonda Thomas covered in her piece. We have race and culture reporters at our eight stations across the country and each one of them contributed to the special, so there’s a little something for everybody,” said Grant. “But here locally there was TaRhonda, representing our race and culture team with this great piece on generational wealth and building toward the future, and how that could also help us to achieve true freedom.”
TaRhonda Thomas is 6-ABC’s first race and culture reporter. She examines how generational wealth was long denied, stolen and withheld from Black people due to years of racism and structural barriers plays a part in Black freedom.
“The topic of generational wealth came about as Porsha and I were discussing different ideas for the “Black Freedom” special. We knew we couldn’t just stay in the past, we couldn’t just talk about things that have already happened, we had to push it forward to say, what does it take to create the full idea of freedom and part of that freedom is financial freedom,” said Thomas.
“I had always been interested in the idea of generational wealth building and just how we as a people have been particularly disadvantaged and how we recover from that.”
“I really want people to feel empowered and to know that generational wealth is something that we should be focusing on and building. It is absolutely attainable and it will maybe make the biggest difference,” said Thomas.
In the spirit of making a difference, 6-ABC has taped the Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade for years and the local news station has another very special tie to the holiday.
“Tamela Edwards, our morning show anchor at 6-ABC, her uncle Al Edwards [former state representative of Houston] was the state lawmaker in Texas who helped get Juneteenth to become a holiday in Texas. So there’s a very special tie between, 6-ABC talent, Tamela and the founding of the state holiday in Texas. We have that tie in addition to just as a city, how we have embraced Juneteenth and our blackness and our Black culture. And I love to see the red, green and black flags flying in the city,” said Grant.
“Our America: Black Freedom,” is available to stream now through the ABC and Hulu streaming apps.
