LOS ANGELES — Viola Davis, Sterling K. Brown and LeBron James are among several honorees at the AAFCA TV Honors later this month.
The African American Film Critics Association announced the recipients of the second annual event on Wednesday. The virtual ceremony is scheduled to air on Aug. 22.
Comedian-actress Aida Rodriguez will host the invitation-only streamed event.
“In a time of such uncertainty, we have witnessed how powerful the medium of television and streaming is,” said Gil Robertson, co-founder and president of AAFCA. “We couldn’t be more proud to honor shows and performances that uplift and inspire at a time when we all need entertainment the most.”
Academy Award and Emmy winner Davis will be honored for best actress for her role on ABC’s “How To Get Away with Murder.” The show just wrapped up its final season.
Emmy winner Brown will receive best actor recognition for his character on NBC’s “This Is Us.”
Kenya Barris will be presented the TV Icon award for his contributions to television with his creating of ABC’s “black-ish” and “#blackAF” on Netflix. Rashida Jones will present him the award.
“I Promise” will receive the AAFCA’s inaugural award for best short film. The documentary series on Quibi chronicled the first year of James launching the I Promise School in his hometown of Cleveland.
HBO’s “Insecure,” which stars Issa Rae will take home the comedy award. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s “For Life” was given best drama.
