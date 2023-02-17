A. V. Rockwell’s “A Thousand and One” was among the many outstanding films made by Black women at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Rockwell, who attended Sundance for the first time in 2018 with her short film “Feathers,” is no stranger to the festival. Searchlight subsequently acquired the short film, which qualified for Oscar consideration.
Her first feature-length film for Focus Features begins in New York, specifically Harlem, in 1994 and ends in 2005. The film deals with topics like Black women, abandonment, gentrification, and race.
Rockwell sat down for an intimate discussion on what motivated her to write the film, and what it means to walk through the world as a Black woman.
“What I had in mind as I was writing it was about a young Black woman coming of age in New York as a native New Yorker,” said Rockwell. “[I wanted to use] that lens to speak on how those changes affected me as a child and the young mothers in their 20’s that were surrounding me and nurturing me. Seeing how they endured.”
One of the film’s strengths is its depiction of how gentrification affects Black people. When Black people move to the suburbs, they adjust to their new surroundings and become acclimated. When white people move to the boroughs, they expect the community to adjust to them because they bought real estate, creating a basis for a volatile relationship.
This can be seen in Inez’s interactions with her new landlord and her new neighbor who is treated differently than her.
“It’s a question of empathy and understanding the impact,” Rockwell explains. “I think that people don’t want to do the heavy lifting. They don’t think about how their actions disrupt the neighborhood and [how] it affects the people that live there. It’s also about respecting other people’s way of life and a culture that has been there for a very long time.”
“A Thousand and One” intelligently illuminates the complex conversation by presenting both sides.
Teyana Taylor shines as Inez and gives a stirring performance. Inez is a woman who many people have seen in their neighborhoods because of her style, language, and demeanor; however, it’s also a mask she wears to cope with the stresses of her life and society.
“I pulled from references from women that I know and have interacted with. It was important to me to humanize her,” Rockwell explained on developing Inez’s character. “I wanted the audience to see her as the person, not the perception of her that society has. Inez persona is a result of deeper issues. She’s also a referendum on society as a whole.
“If you don’t like who Inez is, instead of blaming her, change the circumstances from which she came from. She also has control of her own destiny. No one is coming to save her.”
The film also examines the perseverance of Black women. Inez goes from staying with a friend to renting a room and eventually getting her own apartment through sheer grit and determination. Other Black women assist her in making those transitions along the way because there is a silent understanding and familiarity with the struggle among Black women.
“I wanted the audience to see that even between our community and sisterhood there are complicated issues that need to be worked out,” Rockwell states.
“A Thousand and One” also explores the complicated relationships that exist between Black men and Black women, particularly when both have experienced trauma.
This can be seen in the dynamic between Lucky (Will Catlett) and Inez.
In Lucky, Inez seeks love and security. Inez requires intimacy, which Lucky could only provide sexually due to his inability to provide the latter.
“My goal in their dynamic was to reflect that real life,” said Rockwell. “It was also bigger than just Black men and Black women, but in the case of these two people, it created conflict and enabled them at times to love each other as best they could due to their own unresolved trauma.”
“A Thousand and One” is not an easy film to watch, and it addresses some harsh realities, but A.V. Rockwell centers this story on love. Her goal is for the audience to look at a woman like Inez with understanding rather than judgment.
Rockwell wants viewers to recognize our hand in dismissing Inez’s existence, especially as a Black woman, because “all Black women have are each other, and even that gets messy.”
