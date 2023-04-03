Sometimes a role comes along that so deeply meshes with a performer’s talents that the performance becomes greater than the sum of its parts, a combination of lived experience and exemplary characterization so deeply intertwined that it becomes difficult to decipher between the actor’s personal identity and the life they breathe into the character onscreen.

In A.V. Rockwell’s “A Thousand and One,” Teyana Taylor inhabits such a role, and in doing so, creates an indelible impression on viewers that remains difficult to shake.

alarson@phillytrib.com 215-893-5782

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.