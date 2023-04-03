Sometimes a role comes along that so deeply meshes with a performer’s talents that the performance becomes greater than the sum of its parts, a combination of lived experience and exemplary characterization so deeply intertwined that it becomes difficult to decipher between the actor’s personal identity and the life they breathe into the character onscreen.
In A.V. Rockwell’s “A Thousand and One,” Teyana Taylor inhabits such a role, and in doing so, creates an indelible impression on viewers that remains difficult to shake.
The film follows Inez (Teyana Taylor) as she returns home to Brooklyn in the early 90’s following a stint in Rikers to find her 6 year-old son Terry (Aaron Kingsley Adetola) being shuttled through the child welfare system with no regard for his well-being. At the moment when it seems Terry may be lost to Inez for good, she decides to throw caution to the wind and kidnaps him from child services.
The film then follows Inez and Terry as their relationship morphs and deepens throughout the years, with Inez attempting to build a family unit with fellow ex-con Lucky (Will Catlett) and Terry eventually navigating the fraught charge of being a gifted Black student in a world seemingly built to shepherd upper-class white exceptionalism.
In her directing debut, Rockwell manages to convey such an incredible wealth of information onscreen in such unobtrusive ways that it can be easy to forget that this is a narrative film as opposed to a documentary about the ways our homes change over time and how societal forces create roadblocks to individual freedom.
Filmed with visible grain and equally visible love for its onscreen subjects, the movie leaps ahead in time twice and with each shift there is a visual and narrative evolution to the settings that show the effects of gentrification and racist policing on the local Harlem community. The narrative presents these changes in matter-of-fact ways that aesthetically reinforce the creeping rot of institutional injustices on the livelihoods and socioeconomic mobility of Inez and Terry without drawing undue attention away from the familial relationship at the center of the narrative.
Although Taylor has acted in a variety of projects throughout the last few years, all the while furthering her recording career, with this role she manages to grab hold of the spotlight in such a way that one can’t imagine that anything other than Oscars and accolades await her as she pushes forward her acting career.
The role of Inez, and especially her evolving relationship with Terry, is so deeply integral to the success of the film’s narrative and walks such a fine tightrope between chaos and heartfelt specificity that any single misstep could bring the whole thing crashing down around it. Yet Taylor imbues Inez with the perfect amount of bruised charisma, showing the viewer with only her eyes the ways that Inez is constantly battling her worst instincts in service of providing a level of stability for Terry that it seems she has never had the chance to bathe in herself.
What constitutes a family? Is it purely the adjoining of parallel lives through biology or marital ties? Or can a family be chosen and grown through love and support? The film continually questions the quality and consistency of the fabrics that bind us together in life and in doing so, presents no firm answers but instead nudges the viewer to consider these questions for themselves.
Although the film eventually throws a third-act curveball into the narrative mix that seems slightly forced in a film this invested in unsensational realism, this is just a slight speed bump that the film corrects for as it pulls into its moving final destination.
With “A Thousand and One,” Rockwell and Taylor announce themselves as major players in the world of cinema with a film that will leave viewers stunned as the end credits roll.
