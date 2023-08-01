The Toronto International Film Festival returns this year with a new challenge. The festival is the world’s largest public film festival and plays an important role in the global film market for large and small budget films. The festival is also an important stop for filmmakers hoping to make the cut for awards season — the last 10 TIFF People’s Choice Award-winners have gone on to win or be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.

After returning to a full festival status after overcoming the hurdles of the pandemic, this year it is set against the backdrop of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers’ Guild of America (WGA) strikes.

