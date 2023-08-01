The Toronto International Film Festival returns this year with a new challenge. The festival is the world’s largest public film festival and plays an important role in the global film market for large and small budget films. The festival is also an important stop for filmmakers hoping to make the cut for awards season — the last 10 TIFF People’s Choice Award-winners have gone on to win or be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture.
After returning to a full festival status after overcoming the hurdles of the pandemic, this year it is set against the backdrop of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers’ Guild of America (WGA) strikes.
“We have films coming in for acquisitions at the festival where they’re not part of the labor action, but of course they have many actors who are members of SAG-AFTRA. Then that’s a film-by-film, actor-by-actor decision,” festival director Cameron Bailey shared with the Hollywood Reporter.
If the strikes continue, actors and writers’ unions will be barred from advertising their films that are produced by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers( AMPTP). TIFF would go on nonetheless, but an ongoing strike would deplete the festival’s A-list attendees and certainly dampen the typical clamor of noise radiating from Toronto. The other important aspect of the festival is that it brings media attention to unknown filmmakers.
Despite these reservations, the festival has a thrilling program for Toronto residents and moviegoers who flock to the city this time of year.
Here are some of the works featuring Black creatives that will be shown at the festival.
Feature Films Sing Sing
A theater troupe finds escape from the realities of incarceration through the creativity of putting on a play in this film based on a real-life rehabilitation program and featuring a cast that includes formerly incarcerated actors.
Directed by Greg Kwedar, starring Colman Domingo.
The Burial
Tommy Lee Jones and Jamie Foxx appear in this powerful David and Goliath courtroom drama about one family’s fight to keep their mom-and-pop funeral home in the face of cruel corporate exploitation.
Directed by Maggie Betts, starring Tommy Lee Jones and Jaime Foxx.
The Holdovers
Alexander Payne’s latest film stars Paul Giamatti as a tough professor who builds a rapport with a disruptive student he is forced to supervise during the winter break at an elite boarding school.
Directed by Alexander Payne, starring Da’Vine Joy Randolph.
Rustin
George C. Wolfe brings Bayard Rustin’s story to life with a joyous performance by Colman Domingo as the activist who organized the 1963 March on Washington while being forced into the background because of his sexuality.
Directed by George C. Wolfe, starring Colman Domingo.
American Fiction
Thelonious “Monk” Ellison, an English professor and author, creates a satirical novel under a pen name in order to expose the hypocrisies of the publishing industry.
Directed by Cord Jefferson, starring: Issa Rae and Jeffrey Wright.
Documentaries Stamped From The Beginning
This film explores the history of anti-Black ideas in a way that helps us grapple with present-day racism, inspired by the book of the same name by Ibram X. Kendi.
Directed by Roger Ross Williams.
Silver Dollar Road
This is the story of a Black family in North Carolina battling decades of harassment by land developers trying to seize their waterfront property.
Directed by Raoul Peck.
The Toronto International Film Festival takes place Sept. 7-17. For more information, visit www.tiff.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.