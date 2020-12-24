While concert venues remained empty and theaters closed in our region, there were still plenty of entertainment stories that our audience liked on all of our platforms, here are the top 10 written by The Philadelphia Tribune for 2020.
Philly pastor makes it into top 10 on BET’s ‘Sunday Best’
When Edward “Busta” Fields heard the hosts of “Sunday’s Best” call his name as a top 10 finalist in the BET gospel music competition, he had an out-of-body experience, he said.
“I almost passed out. In that moment, it was so surreal. Yeah, it was like I was living or seeing my dreams manifest right before me,” he said. “So that moment was something that I will never forget.”
Fields, 30, is the pastor of Ambassador Seed of Love Church in North Philadelphia.
Stephanie Summers of Colorado eventually won the “Sunday Best” title in August.
—Jamyra Perry
‘Blood Sugar Rising’ documentary explores diabetes
PBS’ new two-hour documentary “Blood Sugar Rising,” explores the lives of people with diabetes in communities across the nation and showcases the caretakers, physicians and scientists who are working to improve diabetes management and prevention as well as creating new hope for the future.
Narrated by award-winning actress S. Epatha Merkerson, she said what drew her to the project “Blood Sugar Rising” was her own history with diabetes.
“I appreciate working on projects like this; the more I’m exposed to the subject, the more I learn,” Merkerson said. “Like many others, my Type 2 diabetes diagnosis was a shock. Coming from a family with a history of diabetes, I didn’t fully comprehend the signs and symptoms or more importantly that I was actually showing them myself.”
—Chanel Hill
‘Antebellum’ is a nightmare come true for writer
Have you ever had a dream that felt so real, you woke up shaking or crying? That’s exactly what happened to “Us” and “Get Out” producer, Gerard Bush and he turned his experience into the movie “Antebellum.”
“The film is actually based on a nightmare that I had shortly after my partner Christopher Renz and I moved to L.A. in 2017. And it was a really traumatizing nightmare, where this woman was screaming so desperately for help. It felt like it was across dimensions. It felt seated in something bigger. And that’s why we did it. I don’t know that if we would have created this on a whiteboard if it would have been a movie that we would have opted to make,” Bush said.
The “Get Out” producer said he felt like a higher power was at play to get this movie made. He wrote and directed his latest thriller with Renz.
—Jamyra Perry
Tyler Perry’s latest brings rapper Young Dylan to Nickelodeon
Tyler Perry turns his attention to the youth market, bringing “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan,” to Nickelodeon’s Saturday night lineup.
The live-action series starring Dylan Gilmer follows a family whose world is “turned upside down” when their nephew, Young Dylan, an aspiring hip-hop star, moves in unannounced. Currently in production at Tyler Perry Studios, the series, which debuted Feb. 29, is executive produced, directed and written by Perry. Nickelodeon has renewed “Young Dylan.”
“I’m excited!” Gilmer told The Philadelphia Tribune just before the show’s premiere. “I’m excited for our audience to see a funny family show with loving and supportive family members, great energy and positive vibes.”
—Kimberly C. Roberts
HBO launches #StayHomeBoxOffice to stream for free
As most Americans continue to self-quarantine in hopes of controlling the COVID-19 crisis, many entertainment outlets are doing what they can to make the experience as safe, easy and pleasant as possible.
HBO recently launched #StayHomeBoxOffice, “a robust collection of fan-favorite programming available to stream for the first time with no subscription required.”
The network is making almost 500 hours of “top programming” available to stream for free for a limited time on HBO NOW and HBO GO-without a subscription, and the list of free programming includes every episode of nine “iconic” HBO series such as “The Sopranos,” “Veep,” “Six Feet Under” and “The Wire;” major Warner Brothers blockbusters from HBO’s current catalog like “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” and “Crazy, Stupid, Love”; as well as 10 riveting HBO documentaries and docu-series including “McMillion$” and “The Case Against Adnan Syed.”
—Kimberly C. Roberts
Philly’s Black Burlesque scene celebrates their history
One of the biggest names in modern burlesque is Dita Von Teese, but have you heard of Sophie Sucre, Bebe Bardot or Mae Rose. If you answered “no,” you’re not alone and Sophie Sucre is working to make sure you know the names of the performers in Philadelphia’s Black Burlesque scene. She put together a special show in honor of Black History month to celebrate African-American culture and rhythms through drag and burlesque.
—Jamyra Perry
Half of Peaches & Herb duo counts his blessings
“Anytime you can do what you love to do and not what you have to do, you’ll have joy in your life,” says Herb Fame, explaining how he’s lasted over 50 years in the music business.
Fame, (real name Feemster) is one-half of the duo known as Peaches and Herb. The twosome will be joining other soulful stars of the ‘60s in Jerry Blavat’s “Disco, Rock ‘n Roll, and Soul,” Saturday, Jan. 25 in Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center.
—Rita Charleston
Philly native and ballet dancer Gabe Stone Shayer wins $50,000 arts award
Philadelphia native, rising ballet dancer and choreographer Gabe Stone Shayer has been selected to receive the Levinson Arts Achievement Award, a $50,000 grant made possible by Robert A. Levinson and Patricia S. Levinson through their fund in The New York Community Trust.
Shayer, 26, was recently promoted to soloist with American Ballet Theatre (ABT), and has danced to acclaim around the world. In recent years, Shayer has choreographed pieces, including a video for ABT in which he collaborated with 15-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys. In addition, he formed Creative Genesis, a nonprofit company that recently staged a ballet that worked within the restrictions of social distancing.
‘Power’ nears its powerful end in final season
Some people would say that the Starz show “Power” is about drug-dealing, murderous and crooked people. If you ask others, they would say that it’s about family, friendships and doing anything to protect them.
Joseph Sikora, who plays “Tommy Egan” on the Sunday night show says it’s a little bit of both and the way he approaches playing “Tommy” reflects that.
“Whenever Tommy is being ruthless or happy or any one of the multiplicities of emotions that I have the luxury of playing with his character, he really wears his emotions on his sleeve. I just try to play it for this moment to be as truthful as possible, but it’s as extreme as possible as well. So I think that when those two things are in sync, it pulls you in,” says the Chicago native.
After getting inside a character’s head for six seasons, Sikora says parts of “Tommy” try to sneak into his personal life although he tries his best to leave that at work.
“I would like “Power” to be remembered as a show that took risks, did great storytelling and had committed artists involved,” Sikora says.
—Jamyra Perry
WDAS looks at its legacy as it celebrates 70 years on the air
From Big Band to Usher, WDAS has been there for the Philadelphia community for 70 years.
Current WDAS mid-day personality Patty Jackson said WDAS has been unique since it was bought by candy manufacturer Max Leon in 1950.
“Really, there’s nothing like it. This station is all about the community and we are unapologetically Black. We don’t try to be anything else but what we are,” Jackson said.
Jackson, who joined the station’s morning show in 1987, credits consistency for the station’s longevity.
“People just know what they’re going to get. That’s what keeps us. People know exactly what they are going to get when they listen to WDAS,” Jackson said.
—Jamyra Perry
