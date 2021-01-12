BEST FEATURE
The Assistant
First Cow
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
*WINNER* Nomadland
Relic
BEST DOCUMENTARY – TIE
76 Days
City Hall
Our Time Machine
*WINNER* A Thousand Cuts
*WINNER* Time
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
Bacurau
Beanpole
Cuties (Mignonnes)
*WINNER* Identifying Features
Martin Eden
Wolfwalkers
BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
Alex Thompson, Saint Frances
Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Swallow
*WINNER* Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night
BEST SCREENPLAY – TIE
Bad Education, Mike Makowsky
First Cow, Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt
*WINNER* The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank
*WINNER* Fourteen, Dan Sallitt
The Vast of Night, James Montague, Craig Sanger
BEST ACTOR
*WINNER* Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Jude Law in The Nest
John Magaro, First Cow
Jesse Plemons, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
BEST ACTRESS
*WINNER* Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth
Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Carrie Coon, The Nest
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR
Jasmine Batchelor, The Surrogate
*WINNER* Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami…
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Orion Lee, First Cow
Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORMAT (40-PLUS MINUTES PER EPISODE)
The Great
Immigration Nation
P-Valley
Unorthodox
*WINNER* Watchmen
BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORMAT (LESS THAN 40 MINUTES PER EPISODE)
Betty
Dave
*WINNER* I May Destroy You
Taste the Nation
Work in Progress
ACTRESS TRIBUTE
Viola Davis
ACTOR TRIBUTE
Chadwick Boseman
ENSEMBLE TRIBUTE
The cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7: Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Alex Sharp, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, and Ben Shenkman.
DIRECTOR’S TRIBUTE
Steve McQueen
INDUSTRY TRIBUTE
Ryan Murphy
MADE IN N.Y. AWARD
Jeffrey Wright
GOTHAM AUDIENCE AWARD
Nomadland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.