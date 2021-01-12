BEST FEATURE

The Assistant

First Cow

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

*WINNER* Nomadland

Relic

BEST DOCUMENTARY – TIE

76 Days

City Hall

Our Time Machine

*WINNER* A Thousand Cuts

*WINNER* Time

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Bacurau

Beanpole

Cuties (Mignonnes)

*WINNER* Identifying Features

Martin Eden

Wolfwalkers

BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Alex Thompson, Saint Frances

Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Swallow

*WINNER* Andrew Patterson, The Vast of Night

BEST SCREENPLAY – TIE

Bad Education, Mike Makowsky

First Cow, Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt

*WINNER* The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank

*WINNER* Fourteen, Dan Sallitt

The Vast of Night, James Montague, Craig Sanger

BEST ACTOR

*WINNER* Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Jude Law in The Nest

John Magaro, First Cow

Jesse Plemons, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

BEST ACTRESS

*WINNER* Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

Jessie Buckley, I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Carrie Coon, The Nest

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

Jasmine Batchelor, The Surrogate

*WINNER* Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami…

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Orion Lee, First Cow

Kelly O’Sullivan, Saint Frances

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – LONG FORMAT (40-PLUS MINUTES PER EPISODE)

The Great

Immigration Nation

P-Valley

Unorthodox

*WINNER* Watchmen

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES – SHORT FORMAT (LESS THAN 40 MINUTES PER EPISODE)

Betty

Dave

*WINNER* I May Destroy You

Taste the Nation

Work in Progress

ACTRESS TRIBUTE

Viola Davis

ACTOR TRIBUTE

Chadwick Boseman

ENSEMBLE TRIBUTE

The cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7: Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Alex Sharp, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Caitlin Fitzgerald, Alice Kremelberg, and Ben Shenkman.

DIRECTOR’S TRIBUTE

Steve McQueen

INDUSTRY TRIBUTE

Ryan Murphy

MADE IN N.Y. AWARD

Jeffrey Wright

GOTHAM AUDIENCE AWARD

Nomadland

