The Philadelphia Film Festival, which runs from Oct. 19-30, is back and this year’s lineup is one its most diverse. Adding to the good news is that the Ritz East will now be under PFS(Philadelphia Film Society) management. Located in Old City, the theater will reopen under the moniker PFS East for the PFF31 screenings. The additional screens allows PFS to show first-run films and curate on a total of nine screens.
“We couldn’t be more excited for this year’s Festival, as we’re finally back in totality. More than that, and as cliché as it might be, we’re better than ever, full theaters, more events, an amazing festival lounge space, and a ton of special guests,” said J. Andrew Greenblatt, CEO & Executive Director of the Philadelphia Film Society.
The Film Center will continue to play a significant role in the festival by hosting the opening, closing, and centerpiece presentations.
Also returning this year is the PFS ON US program, a free ticketing program that allows the general public to share in the excitement and challenge of powerful new cinema without the barrier of cost.
The PFS ON US films are included in the Program Guide. Visit Filmadelphia.org/Festival for the complete listing. Free tickets are accessible to everyone, and reserving them is simple. Reserve tickets online or via the Festival Call Center at 215-422-4588, or in person. There is a limit of two tickets per film per reservation. Community groups, arts, cultural, and social service organizations, colleges and institutions, and others can reserve 10 or more free tickets (per film) by contacting PFSonUs@filmadelphia.org.
With so many films to choose from it can be hard narrowing down what to see.
This year’s festival features a number of films starring, centering or directed by Black creatives. Here are some of those films below.
“Till”This film by Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency) centers on Mamie Till (Danielle Deadwyler) who used the gruesome event of her son getting lynched to bring awareness of the injustice Black people were suffering down south.
“The Inspection”This riveting true tale inspired by Elegance Bratton’s real life story follows a young guy who is homeless into the Marines, where he faces vicious homophobia and vengeance. This film stars Jeremy Pope as Ellis ‘Frenchie” French and Gabrielle Union as his troubled mother.
“This Is My Black”The nuances of Black adolescence and surviving institutional violence are explored through the musically inclined students at Philadelphia’s Pine Forge Academy in this groundbreaking musical documentary. This film is part of the Filmadelphia (films by and centering the city of Philadelphia) section of the program.
“Xalé”In this powerful, music-filled tale of one woman’s tragedy and transcendence, Senegalese filmmaker Moussa Sène Absa boldly infuses contemporary melodrama with traditional storytelling modes.
“Nanny”When an undocumented Senegalese woman becomes entangled in the manipulative web of an upper-crust family, her nightmares become reality.
“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues”In this illuminating portrait, Sacha Jenkins delves into the genius and complex personality of jazzman Louis Armstrong, brought to life by audio diaries and electrifying performance footage.
“Butterfly in the Sky”Documenting a beloved educational program this behind-the-scenes look at Reading Rainbow from its inception to its final broadcast will delight both ardent fans and newcomers.
“The Picture Taker”Famous photographer Ernest Withers is credited with documenting the civil rights movement, but his legacy was tainted after his death when it was revealed that he had been an FBI
“A Woman On The Outside”This moving documentary follows Kristal Bush, a Philadelphia woman fighting to keep people connected to loved ones in prison while dealing with the effects of her own family’s incarceration.
“Loudmouth”This compelling documentary examines the role of the Rev. Al Sharpton’s larger-than-life, sometimes divisive media persona in his decades of social justice activism.
Short Films“The Stand” — Filmadelphia Shorts ProgramThis short film, based on a true story, captures a single moment in a mother’s internal struggle to overcome her abuser and fight for her children.
“Memnon”A rapper’s younger brother struggles to finish his final verse, haunted by his late brother’s death.
