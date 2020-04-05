Recently, you may have seen a commercial with model, actress and TV personality Chrissy Teigen eagerly promoting her new “courtroom show, “ on Quibi, and wondered “What in the world?” followed by “What in the world is Quibi?” Let’s make some sense of this.
Quibi.com, the official website, states that Quibi (kwih-bee), which is short for “quick bites” is built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing with new episodes of movie-quality shows delivered daily in episodes of 10 minutes or less.
Founded in 2018 by film producer, former Walt Disney Studios chairman, and co-founder/CEO of DreamWorks Jeffrey Katzenberg, the new streaming service boasting “movie-quality shows designed for your phone,” will launch with 50 shows April 6 and feature productions by Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Will Smith, Liam Hemsworth, Idris Elba, Lena Waithe, Nicole Richie, Usher and Reese Witherspoon. Even Hollywood heavyweights such as Steven Spielberg have signed on to produce Quibi “movies,” and CBS will make a short form of “60 Minutes.”
“Today we are living through another revolution in entertainment, this time on our mobile phones,” Quibi CEO Meg Whitman said in a statement. “innovations in mobile technology and network capability mean that we now have billions of users watching billions of hours of content everyday on their mobile phones.”
“Everyday, we get up and we take a television set with us. What we want to do is to bring the best of Hollywood to stories made for this device,” Katzenberg told CNBC.com. “The market is enormous! There’s 2 billion people who are spending over an hour a day viewing video on their mobile. We had two-hour movies, one-hour TV shows, and now we have Quibi — chapters that are eight to 10 minutes long, purely mobile,”
Quibi recently announced that it will feature three categories of content: Movies in Chapters — Big stories told in chapters that are seven to 10 minutes in length; Unscripted and Docs — This episode category is food, fashion, travel, animals, cars, builds, music, sports, comedy, variety, documentary and beyond, all with episodes in 10 minutes or less; Daily Essentials — Curated daily into 5-6 minute quick bites of news, entertainment and inspiration. Quibi’s Daily Essentials will quickly give viewers “everything they need to know — and why it matters.”
This could be a perfect opportunity for celebs to live out their fantasies, bring their vanity projects to life, explore their interests in depth, and even try their hand at producing or directing without taking too much of a risk. From these show descriptions provided by Quibi, some interesting productions promise to be:
“Chrissy’s Court” — Real people. Real cases. And real, legally binding decisions. If you thought Chrissy Teigen couldn’t become an actual courtroom judge, you’ve been overruled. In each episode of “Chrissy’s Court,” Chrissy Teigen reigns supreme as the “judge” over one small claims case. Chrissy’s mom turned “bailiff,” Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom. I have actually seen a bit of this “show,” and Teigen, who has a quick wit and a gift for comedy, is having the time of her life playing “judge,” and clearly enjoys dragging her amused mom along for the ride.
“Elba vs. Block” — One of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Idris Elba, and one of planet’s hottest drivers, Ken Block, are going head to head in a hilarious, action-packed rivalry as they pit cars against each other through increasingly outrageous stunts to prove whose car and which driver, is the best.
“I Promise” — This is produced by SpringHill Entertainment, in association with RYOT Films and Blowback Productions, follows LeBron James’ I Promise School, a partnership between the James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools.
“You Ain’t Got These” — Executive produced by Lena Waithe, this is not a show about sneakers. It is a show about sneaker culture. Fitting in. And belonging to something bigger than yourself. Episodes feature: Carmelo Anthony, Billie Jean King, Hasan Minhaj, Candace Parker, Questlove, Nas, Jazerai Allen-Lord, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Mike Epps, Jemele Hill, Lena Waithe, Josh Luber and Eric Koston.
“This Joka” — Shot on location at Topgolf and other popular locations around Las Vegas, the series, hosted by Philadelphia’s own Will Smith, will showcase stand-up sets, as well comedians, intimate interviews, and docu-style moments backstage and around the city.
As her big debut approaches, the engaging Teigen said on her Twitter account, “I am looking at rough cuts of ‘Chrissy’s Court,’ and somehow it’s better than I could have ever, ever imagined. @quibi don’t be mad at me!!”
