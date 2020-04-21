Michelle Obama Detroit Rally

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, Michelle Obama participates in the International Day of the Girl on NBC's "Today" show in New York. Former first lady Michelle Obama plans to host a rally in Detroit later this month for When We All Vote, a nonpartisan, nonprofit voter advocacy organization she co-chairs. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

 Charles Sykes

NEW YORK — Michelle Obama launched a series of online video readings for kids with the classic picture book "The Gruffalo," which the former first lady called the story of a mouse who uses his "wit and imagination" to get the best of a fox and other would-be predators.

"Mondays with Michelle Obama" is part of the PBS KIDS Read-Along series, and will continue through May 11. It can be seen at noon EDT on the Facebook and YouTube pages of PBS KIDS and the Facebook page of Obama's publisher, Penguin Random House.

The livestream of Obama reading "The Gruffalo" quickly received tens of thousands of likes on Facebook. Other celebrities who have given readings during the coronavirus pandemic include Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Garner and Demi Lovato, who also read "The Gruffalo."

The Associated Press

