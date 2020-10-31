This Halloween season, scary viewing looks more diverse than ever.
Historically, the Black character — because it seems there is hardly ever more than one — has so often been killed off first that it's a cliche. That may be changing.
Rarely has there been a time in the horror genre with more content created by and starring people of color. Hulu's "Bad Hair," a new satirical horror film starring Elle Lorraine, in which a Black woman's weave is to be feared, is just one example of improved inclusion in the genre.
"We've entered a golden age of Black horror storytelling, where Black characters are front and center and the real monster often is racism," my CNN colleague John Blake pointed out.
And we have not arrived here by accident.
This past year has taught us nothing if not that there is a need — and a demand — for more diversity in Hollywood. Creators of color know all about that.
Ihuoma Ofordire: She's a screenwriter for the hit HBO series "Lovecraft Country," which features Black characters set in the 1950s who are battling both racism and more traditional Hollywood monsters. (HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.)
There has always been a community of Black horror and sci-fi geeks for whom the content resonates — and with good reason, Ofordire told CNN.
"Black people in America, we live in horror every day," she said. "Racial horror, that we have to face and confront just by being ourselves."
Ofordire wrote the "Lovecraft" episode that evoked the horrific historical 1955 murder of Chicago teen Emmett Till in Mississippi after a White woman claimed he had accosted her.
The episode has sparked Emmy buzz.
For inspiration, Ofordire carried a photo of Till's mother in her writing notebook "so I can just remember her bravery," she told CNN.
Building on history like that makes sense. What's more, the show's creator, Misha Green, was inspired in part by Beyoncé's 2016 visual album, "Lemonade," Ofordire said.
That's more recent history, yes, but it's proof that "intentional Blackness" is proving to be inspirational for today's creators as well as weaving a collective narrative to offer a fuller picture of the Black experience.
Jay Ellis: This Black actor, best known for playing Lawrence on the HBO series "Insecure," is working behind the scenes to do just that.
He launched in 2018 his production company Black Bar Mitzvah with partner Aaron Bergman "to champion emerging, underrepresented creators and storytellers who offer new perspectives on worlds we think we know."
Ellis has produced his first film, "Black Box," which is part of the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" slate of movies on Amazon.
In "Black Box," a single father undergoes an experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is after he loses his wife and his memory in a car accident.
With the challenging times we all have been living through, Ellis said, storytellers have to go the extra mile to bring the fright.
"There is something really interesting about how do you walk the line of like what is going on today, but also raising the stakes in a way where it feels like slightly more dangerous, slightly more action, slightly more scary, slightly more psychological," he said.
"I think 'Black Box' kind of allows that because we're playing with someone's mind and what their expectations are and who they think they are in this world at this given time when we meet them."
It almost feels like a twist on identity politics. Ellis also sees profundity in what's happening right now in the horror film industry.
"So many people are getting opportunities to tell stories and stories that matter and stories that are purely for entertainment and stories that will be with us, you know, 50, 60, 70, 80 years from now," he said. "And we'll look at them and realize the gems they are and how culturally important they were."
In other words, what is being produced right now is scary good.
