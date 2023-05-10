Britain Wireless Festival 2021

Meek Mill performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London, England, Saturday, Sep. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)

 Scott Garfitt

It's been five years since Meek Mill was released from prison after a sentence for a probation violation that sparked controversy and spurred the #FreeMeekMill movement.

Since then, the recording artist behind hits like "All Eyes on You" has dedicated his life to reforming laws around probation and parole, with the launch of the REFORM Alliance. Mill co-founded the group in 2018 with Jay-Z, Michael Rubin and Van Jones. They have since passed 16 bills in 10 states around probation and parole laws, according to the organization.

