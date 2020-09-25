The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we do almost everything. Even as live, in-person shows start to return slowly, socially-distanced shows are becoming a regular occurrence. Comedian Marlon Wayans said that may be a good thing.
“Things are weird but laughs travel. I think it’s a better experience for the audience than being on top of each other. The audience seems to be more comfortable. You can laugh. You can spit your chicken wings out your mouth when you laugh and not worry about hitting anyone,” Wayans said.
The “Scary Movie” star is coming to Punch Line Philly to perform five shows as part of the Punch Line Philly Patio Series from Thursday, October 1 through Saturday, October 3. The funnyman said being socially distanced gives him a little more room to practice his brand of physical comedy.
“I actually prefer the audience slightly away, because I can fall and do the things that I do. I’m physical so I need the space,” Wayans said.
At a time when laughs may be hard to come by, the “White Chicks” star said his job as a comedian is needed now more than ever.
“The craziness in the world makes things harder, but it also makes being a comedian worthwhile. You get to laugh. People are hungry to laugh right now and but people are also so sensitive when you tap into that dark side. They find a really good chuckle in the naughty stuff that you’re not supposed to be talking about. Comedians and comedies are escapism. It’s one of the last frontiers of just speaking truth, Wayans said.
2020 year has been a rough year for many people including the youngest Wayans sibling. The family lost their beloved matriarch, Elvira Wayans, this past summer. He said using his pain has helped him in his comedy and hopes it will help others too.
“I’ve had a tragic year in 2020, but digging into the tragedy and finding a comedy, that gives me happiness. It’s what I do with my life and then I bring it on stage. I don’t just talk about the world, I talk about my life. I talk about the things that everybody’s been affected by, but mostly things I’ve been affected by. People respect that because we’re all going through something at this point. If I can find the funny and make people laugh about the things that are supposed to be painful, it gives people a release, and lets them know that they can find that smile soon,” Wayans said.
The New York native said he gets from his audience as much as he gives, especially when he comes to Philadelphia. He said there’s something special about the “City of Brotherly Love.”
“I love the crowds. I’m a New York, East Coast kid. East Coast people are fun to have in an audience, they have a very thick skin, and they’re real. When you’re funny, they give it up. When you ain’t, they make you work for it. You don’t want it easy but at the same time you want a crowd that has fun. Philly is very similar to New York in that way, you know, great crowds,” he said.
Wayans has a dramedy coming out with Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, called “On the Rocks,” on Apple TV+ in October, but the comedian said the stage is his home and he’ll take it any way he can get it.
“Even with these socially distanced and sometimes outdoor setups, I didn’t find much difference, except for the noise, sometimes outside you can’t help somebody honking their car or you know, construction workers but I like it. A stage is a stage, while they want to laugh, let’s get it,” Wayans said.
