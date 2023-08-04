Maybe he could have done something else with his life, but with a family full of funny and creative people to inspire him, why would he? Some of those siblings, whose names are quite familiar, include Shawn, Keenen Ivory, Damon and Dwayne.
And so, Marlon Wayans, raised in a housing project in New York City and the youngest of 10 siblings, was determined to follow in his famous family’s footsteps.
“Being the youngest meant I followed after my siblings in school. And as soon as the teachers would read out my name, I’d hear, ‘Oh no, not another one!’”
But, indeed, there was another one, just as talented and creative as the others. And Wayans, just like his siblings, has gone on to flourish as an actor, screenwriter, producer and comedian.
“And I think all of our talents came from my mother, who taught us to see and experience the world,” Wayans explains. And he’ll prove his point while doing standup in the Xcite Center at Parx Casino on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Asked if he was the funniest person in his family, he quickly laughed and said he couldn’t or wouldn’t answer that “for fear of getting beat up!”
Actually, he adds, “We’re all funny, and mother taught us that, too. We all enjoy laughing and having a good time. That’s how you get through life.”
Growing up, Wayans attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art, the school made famous in “Fame.” He next went on to attend Howard University in Washington, D.C., but dropped out after two years, anxious to get on with his career.
Wayans writes his own material and looks inward for clues as to what’s funny. He says, “I don’t look to outside sources for my comedy. I don’t look to the news or current events. I just look at my own life and experiences. So I never look outward for my comedy. I just look inward and that seems to work.”
And what makes Wayans laugh? “All kinds of things make me laugh, but I basically like dark humor. I like comedians who are funny, fearless and physical.”
But then there are always the hecklers most comics have to deal with no matter what brand of comedy they are offering their audience, and Wayans says he deals with them in his own way.
“It all depends on how much disruption they are causing. I’m there to entertain lots of people, not just one. So first I hit them with some jokes. And then I have them kicked out.
“People just don’t realize how hard this job is,” he continues. “It requires talent and perseverance to make people laugh. People do all sorts of things to make a living. Some people deliver cars, some people deliver food. I deliver smiles.”
His job, besides delivering those smiles, also requires him to do a great deal of traveling, sometimes all around this country, and even around the world.
“I travel every weekend, all over the place,” he says. “But I don’t mind it one bit. In fact, I love it.”
So Wayans insists there are no down sides to performing comedy. “For me, the best part of my job is the audience. They’re there to laugh and have a good time, and that’s why I’m there too. So just give me a light, a stool and a mic, and we’re all set!”
For more information on Marlon Wayans and his performance at Parx Casino, visit www.parxcasino.com.
