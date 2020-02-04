An enthusiastic audience filled Studio 1, as WHYY recently welcomed celebrated chef Marcus Samuelsson for a taping of "You Oughta Know," "a guide to people, places and events you might not know in the Philadelphia area." The interview, conducted by hosts Shirley Min and Kae Lani Palmisano ("Check, Please! Philly"), premieres Thursday, February 6 at 7 p.m.
During the lively session, Samuelsson, an award-winning chef, restauranteur, cookbook author, philanthropist and food activist, talked about the second season of his intriguing and informative cooking/lifestyle show, "No Passport Required," "an inspiring journey across the U.S. to explore and celebrate the wide-ranging diversity of immigrant traditions and cuisine woven into American food and culture." This week's episode, airing at 4 p.m. on Feb. 4, highlights the Philly food scene, featuring the historic Italian Market. and Sanuelsson collaborates on culinary creations with chef/restauranteur, Marc Vetri. (Check local listings)
In speaking of the iconic Di Bruno Bros., a respected family business specializing in a vast assortment of cheeses, gourmet food and gourmet gift baskets, Samuelsson said exclusively to the Philadelphia Tribune, "I think that there is tradition in there. You think of how many generations of people must have worked to hold on, and it also started so many lives - so many families. You realize that it's not just an address, it's also been a place for generational work. The Italian community in Philly must have put a value to that market, because markets have been all over America, but there's always someone [saying] 'We're going to put a construction here!'- but the people must have stood up many times like, 'Nope!' There's something really special about that."
Season 2 of "No Passport Required" also includes stops in Las Vegas and Boston.
