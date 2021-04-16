Award-winning journalist and proud Philadelphian, Marc Lamont Hill, is the host of a new primetime show, “Black News Tonight,” which premiered earlier this month on the recently rebranded Black News Channel.
“A lot of work goes into making a TV show, especially a daily TV news show, because everyday you wake up and you got to tell the stories that are happening in real time. But it’s been incredibly gratifying and it’s exactly what I dreamed of,” said Hill.
The Black News Channel (BNC) is the first and only twenty-four-seven news network dedicated to looking at and delivering the news with a Black and Brown lens. Serving as the nation’s only cable news programming created by people of color for people of color. “Black News Tonight” is the first show of four primetime programs scheduled to launch this month.
“There are various platforms that tell stories of the Black world but they only tell stories to the extent that they intersect with the mainstream a lot of times,” said Hill. “So, we often have to look really hard and really far and wide to find stories about us,” Hill said.
The BNC and “Black News Tonight” are in the works of bridging the dichotomy of proper representation and the production of news stories that truly appeals to the interests of Black people.
“Black News Tonight and the Black News Channel in general are trying to do two things. One is, change the stories we tell; it’s about telling the stories that we care about and the issues that matter to us,” said Hill
“The second thing is how you cover a story, we want to cover Black stuff, then there’s also mainstream stuff that should be discussed.. For instance, Black people care about the economy. Black people care about education. Black people care about health care. Black people care about foreign policy. So we want to cover those things with nuance and care but we also want to do it in a way that prioritizes the interest and needs of Black people.”
According to Hill, the balance doesn’t come from simply finding Black stories that CBS, NBC or ABC aren’t covering. “It’s that we’re finding stories they’re telling, but asking some different questions,” he said.
The show touches on the biggest topics of the day, ranging from hard news, politics to entertainment and fun. Viewers will also get a dose of outrageous and entertaining segments and a glimpse of topics that are taking over social media or have gone viral. Once again Hill is doing it ‘for the culture’. He’s building a show that will have space for everyone.
“On any given night, you’ll hear me talking about the Derek Chauvin trial, you’ll hear me talking about this reboot to “House Party” that they’re doing, to the COVID-19 death toll in Brazil, particularly as it relates to Afro Brazilians, you’ll see my interview with Big Freedia, or LeVar Burton, or, you know, or whoever, talking about not just their new projects, but other things that they care about. I’m trying to do it all and do it well,” said Hill.
The top half of “Black News Tonight” is slated to be for those who are more interested in the news conversation. The bottom half will be for more culture driven topics including major guests who are entertainers, athletes, activists, legal analysts, journalists, politicians,and culture critics.
“We want to meet people where they are and find the conversations that they’re having. We look on social media. We look in the news. We want to know what people are talking about, but we also want to challenge them to stretch and reach a little bit by offering other stuff,” Hill said.
One of Hill’s goals was to talk to people about the vaccine as well as acknowledge that there’s a lot of people who are afraid about getting the vaccines. He has also “been bringing experts on the show to provide evidence that can encourage people to make healthy choices.”
Hill is no stranger to TV news, he was a former CNN contributor and BET host. He has the ability to go from chatting about “Basketball Wives to analyzing and exploring the casualties of America’s war on the vulnerable. Hill is a Temple University professor, political commentator, a PhD graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, activist, cultural critic and entrepreneur. He is the owner of Germantown’s Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee and Books.
When asked “how does he do it all?” Hill credits his team. “The key for me is having great people around me,” said Hill. “Like this channel, I have the strongest, most solid team you could imagine, working with me. So, I’m not out here putting on a one man show for an hour. I have a team of producers, researchers, writers and [guest] bookers, who make the magic happen so that by the time I sit in that chair, we’ve put in a day’s work already, and that helps in every aspect of my life.”
