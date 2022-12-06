Lady Gaga Dogs Stolen

FILE - This April 27, 2021, photo combination released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James Howard Jackson. The man who shot Lady Gaga's dogwalker and stole two of her French bulldogs in 2021 pleaded no contest to attempted murder Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, and was sentenced to 21 years in prison. Jackson, one of three men and two accomplices who participated in the violent robbery, pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP, File)

The Associated Press 

