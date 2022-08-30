The Made in America Festival is known for its great performances however some aren’t aware that there is a community outreach component. Cause Village encompasses approximately 56 charitable and activist organizations. They are housed in this hub, with causes ranging from education to voter registration, animal welfare, hunger, homelessness, arts and culture, financial literacy, environmental sustainability, social justice, and civil rights.
The Cause Village signs are a dynamic piece of design that uses art to highlight nonprofit organizations. Each artist uses various creative mediums to highlight an organization. It’s also a popular Instagram photo opportunity for many attendees.
“It will be prominently displayed as you enter and will lead you to Cause Village, which is that footprint that will lead you to over two dozen local Philadelphia organizations,” said Dania Diaz, Roc Nation’s Managing Director of Philanthropy.
Since the festival’s inception in 2012, Cause Village has been an integral part of it. Over the two-day period, over 15,000 social actions are performed on average each year.
This year, the festival is giving local Philadelphia artists and students the opportunity to help curate a Cause Village art installation that will be displayed on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway over Labor Day weekend.
“One aspect of this festival is that it celebrates not only music, but also community and people’s contributions, as well as individuality. But there is also the power of the collective, and art brings people together,” Diaz explained.
Artists and students in the Philadelphia area were encouraged to submit uplifting community-focused designs to be featured in the festival’s 20-foot-tall Cause Village letters.
Diaz shareed “This is where we encourage the community and young people to get involved.”
The winning designs were submitted by artists via the Cause Village website.
Here are the artists chosen from hundreds of submissions to create the iconic letters that make up the organization’s name.
Theosis Damian, who was born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, works in a variety of mediums, including 3D animation, automatic ball point pen drawings, and surreal paintings. His artwork will feature the letter E in Cause.
Khalid E. Dennis aka BKL visions has been a professional artist for 8 years. His work will be featured in S in Cause.
De’von Downes is a contemporary portrait artist who uses people of African descent as his inspiration. His work will encompass the letter U in Cause.
Alisha Laws also known as Exhibit A is a self taught artist, mother, clinical therapist, and photographer. Her work centers on communities at risk and will be shown on the letter A in Cause.
Demont Peekaso Binder is an artist that has received international appeal. His work chronicles the history of our times through different mediums, that work will be shown on the L in Village.
Peace + Love was founded by Rochelle Satchell and Herman Davis in memory of their sister, who was a victim of domestic violence. They have been involved in Cause Village for six years, promoting positivity. It’s only natural that their work includes the letter L for Village.
Anna Sheller is a Thomas Jefferson University student. She expresses her love of nature and Philadelphia through her art. The letter G in Village is where visitors can see her abilities.
Sam Stern is a senior studying Fashion Design at Thomas Jefferson University. He uses art to fight for equality and equal rights as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. His work will form the letter E in Village.
Jihan A. Thomas is a North Philadelphia visual artist, mother, community and arts educator. Those abilities will be showcased on the letter C in Cause.
Terrance Vann is a Philadelphia-based award-winning illustrator, muralist, and fine artist. His work has been exhibited both nationally and internationally, and visitors to Made in America can now view it on the Letter V in Village.
Trevon Youell is a high school junior from Philadelphia. He’s the youngest of the artist chosen and his work will be see on the letter A in Cause.
Along with these incredible artists, Cause Village will once again collaborate with the organizations that will comprise the Social Impact Hub at Made in America. Each of the organizations listed below works to make the world a better place, and their participation in the festival reaffirms their commitment to providing entertainment with a purpose.
Look for 1Hood, AcctPhilly, Banksgiving, Beam,Black Voters Matter, Bluesbabefoundation, Bridgestowealth, CovenanthousePennsylvania, Dare2hope, Frontline Dads, GALAE!, GATHERING FOR JUSTICE, HabitatforHumanityPhiladelphia, Halfamillionkids, Headcount, Peace+Love, MothersinCharge, Nomofoundation, Pennsylvania Prison Foundation, Philadelphia Department Of Public Health, PhiladelphiaWorks, Planned Parenthood, ReformAlliance, RocSchool of Music, Sports and Entertainment, School District of Philadelphia, Shared Food Program, Shawn Carter Foundation, Team Enough and Unity in the Community.
This year’s headliners for the festival are Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator as well Philadelphia’s own LiL Uzi Vert.
For more information on Made in America or to get tickets, visit madeinamericafest.com
