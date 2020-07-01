The organizers of the Made in America Music Festival have canceled this year's event.
“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country,” the organizers announced on the event website and social media Wednesday afternoon.
The event will be rescheduled for Labor Day weekend 2021 and organizers are working with city officials, the site says.
“We look forward to working alongside the Mayor’s office and returning to the wonderful city of Philadelphia next year,” the site says.
“Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be valid for next year, and we will be sharing additional information as it becomes available, via our website and social media. If anyone would prefer a refund, an email will be sent to request one."
The two-day music festival has brought millions of music lovers to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway every year since 2012.
